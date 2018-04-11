Four Brewers roster moves Wednesday morning

SURPRISE, AZ - MARCH 07: Junior Guerra #41 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a first inning pitch of a spring training game against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium on March 7, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers have made four roster moves after the team's current bullpen injuries and other woes.

The team announced:
- The recalling of pitcher Junior Guerra from AAA Colorado Springs
- The recalling of pitcher Jorge Lopez from AAA Colorado Springs
- The optioning of outfielder Brett Phillips to AAA Colorado Springs
- The designation of pitcher J.J. Hoover for assignment

Guerra has been announced as the starting pitcher for today's game against St. Louis (11:40 a.m. on WTMJ). He pitched with the Brewers over a two-year period, with a 10-7 record and a 3.66 ERA between 2016 and 2017.

Lopez went 1-1 with the Brewers in 2015 during two starts. He pitched once for Milwaukee, with no decision after giving up one run in two innings.

