Four Brewers roster moves Wednesday morning

The Milwaukee Brewers have made four roster moves after the team's current bullpen injuries and other woes.

The team announced:

- The recalling of pitcher Junior Guerra from AAA Colorado Springs

- The recalling of pitcher Jorge Lopez from AAA Colorado Springs

- The optioning of outfielder Brett Phillips to AAA Colorado Springs

- The designation of pitcher J.J. Hoover for assignment

Guerra has been announced as the starting pitcher for today's game against St. Louis (11:40 a.m. on WTMJ). He pitched with the Brewers over a two-year period, with a 10-7 record and a 3.66 ERA between 2016 and 2017.

Lopez went 1-1 with the Brewers in 2015 during two starts. He pitched once for Milwaukee, with no decision after giving up one run in two innings.