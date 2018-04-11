Forbes: Brewers are worth more than $1 billion

For the first time ever, the Milwaukee Brewers are a billion-dollar franchise.

Forbes Magazine has done its yearly sports franchise valuations, and the team has eclipsed the $1 billion mark with a $1.03 billion valuation, calculated earlier this month.

In 2017, the Brewers were valued at $925 million.

The team says its revenue is $255 million dollars with an operating income of $67 million.

Brewers owner Mark Attanasio bought the team in 2005 at $223 million, which would be $292 million in 2018 dollars after calculating inflation.

Milwaukee ranks 25th among MLB team valuations. The Yankees top their rankings at $4.0 billion.