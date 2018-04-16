Brewers troll Cubs on Twitter over snow cancellations

Several games canceled Sunday due to snow

11:02 AM, Apr 16, 2018
The Brewers sure are happy to have a roof in this weather.

Forget the diamond, the most intense Major League baseball smack talk is happening on Twitter.

Especially when it comes to the Milwaukee Brewers needling their rivals. 

After several teams canceled Sunday’s games because of snowy conditions, the Brewers posted a photo of a Miller Park with the caption, “Not having a roof on your home sounds miserable in this weather.”

The post tagged the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals were all tagged in the tweet.

Needless to say, Cubs fans weren’t having it, responding with jabs like “Not having any World Series trophies sounds REALLY miserable,” and “Wrigley north is nice I'll give you that.” 

Your move Brewers Twitter guy. 

