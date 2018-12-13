Brewers remain quiet at MLB winter meetings

It may be 30 degrees in Wisconsin, but somewhere it is warm and sunny and they're talking baseball.

That somewhere is the MLB winter meetings in Las Vegas.

What moves could David Stearns and the Milwaukee Brewers make this year?

Journal Sentinel Brewers beat writer Tom Haudricourt is in Vegas for the meetings.

"It's been so quiet, you can hear the dice hitting the felt," he tells WTMJ.

He says that's thanks to the Brewers not needing to fill many holes. The one question remains to be who will be the starting second baseman in 2019. But Haudricourt says the Brewers can afford to be patient.

To listen to his full interview on Wisconsin's Morning News, click in the player below.