Brewers recall Brett Phillips with Yelich on disabled list

Jay Sorgi
2:26 PM, Apr 9, 2018
12 mins ago

ST. LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 1: Brett Phillips #33 of the Milwaukee Brewers is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on October 1, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Dilip Vishwanat
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Milwaukee Brewers are bringing back one of their outfielders from last year who spent the first part of 2018 with AAA Colorado Springs.

The team is recalling Brett Phillips to the big club to start its series with the St. Louis Cardinals (5:30 p.m. Monday on WTMJ).

In 2017, Phillips played in 37 games for the Brewers, hitting .276 with an on-base percentage of .351, four home runs and 12 RBI while playing the outfield.

The move comes recently after the placement of newcomer Christian Yelich to the disabled list for 10 days.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top