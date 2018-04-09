Brewers recall Brett Phillips with Yelich on disabled list

The Milwaukee Brewers are bringing back one of their outfielders from last year who spent the first part of 2018 with AAA Colorado Springs.

The team is recalling Brett Phillips to the big club to start its series with the St. Louis Cardinals (5:30 p.m. Monday on WTMJ).

In 2017, Phillips played in 37 games for the Brewers, hitting .276 with an on-base percentage of .351, four home runs and 12 RBI while playing the outfield.

The move comes recently after the placement of newcomer Christian Yelich to the disabled list for 10 days.