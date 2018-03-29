Report: Brewers pick up reliever Jennings

Jay Sorgi
10:38 PM, Mar 28, 2018
Pitcher Dan Jennings (was with Tampa Bay in 2017). (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Brian Blanco
Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers announced their 25-man Opening Day roster.

That roster might officially change before the first pitch at 3:10 p.m. CT in San Diego.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and the Athletic reports that the Brewers made a deal with former White Sox and Rays pitcher Dan Jennings, pending a successful physical examination.

There was no initial word on whom the Brewers would take off the 25-man roster.

The left-handed relief pitcher had a 3-1 record and a 3.45 ERA in 2017, with 62.2 innings pitched between Chicago and Tampa Bay.

