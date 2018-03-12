Brewers name Chase Anderson Opening Day starter

One of the National League's best starting pitchers in 2017 will take the mound for the 2018 opener for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The team announced Monday that Chase Anderson will start Opening Day in San Diego on Thu. March 29.

In 2017, Anderson went 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 25 starts and 141.1 innings pitched before suffering an oblique injury.

The injury was one of the reasons why the Brewers barely missed the 2017 playoffs, falling one game behind Colorado in the chase for the last wild card spot.

Only once in the final four months of the 2017 campaign (15 starts in that stretch of time) did he give up more than three runs in any game.