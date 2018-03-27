Brewers host 'The Sandlot' 25th anniversary night

the WTMJ Sports Team
12:46 PM, Mar 27, 2018
2 hours ago

Courtesy of Milwaukee Brewers Twitter page

Milwaukee Brewers Twitter page
First, they did their own version of it. Now, the Brewers are holding a movie-watching party for up to 45,000.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced that on August 4, the team will host a night honoring the 25th anniversary of "The Sandlot" when Milwaukee takes on the Colorado Rockies.

All fans can join in a postgame viewing of the original movie. The team will also have a special ticket package where fans who pay the $22 for specific seats will get a Brewers "Great Hambino" bobblehead.

To celebrate the anniversary, the Milwaukee Brewers initially reenacted one of their favorite scenes from the classic film.

