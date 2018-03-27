Brewers host 'The Sandlot' 25th anniversary night
First, they did their own version of it. Now, the Brewers are holding a movie-watching party for up to 45,000.
The Milwaukee Brewers announced that on August 4, the team will host a night honoring the 25th anniversary of "The Sandlot" when Milwaukee takes on the Colorado Rockies.
All fans can join in a postgame viewing of the original movie. The team will also have a special ticket package where fans who pay the $22 for specific seats will get a Brewers "Great Hambino" bobblehead.
To celebrate the anniversary, the Milwaukee Brewers initially reenacted one of their favorite scenes from the classic film.
Watch the full video below.
There's heroes and there's legends. Heroes get remembered but legends never die. pic.twitter.com/z7mKroaOQ1— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 19, 2018