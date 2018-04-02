Brewers' 50th home opener is today; its first was in Seattle, as the Pilots

One city's dreams deferred and turned bittersweet. Another city's dreams, spawned from pain of loss years before, turned reality.

The Milwaukee Brewers franchise's 50th home opener is today. Its first was very different than any of the other 49, because it was exactly 1,987 miles away from Miller Park.

In Seattle. A city that had those Major League dreams fulfilled. For one year, with the Pilots.

GALLERY: The 1969 Seattle Pilots and their first home opener

"It was my dad's dream," says Cathi Soriano, whose home in the natural beauty near Olympia, Wash. belies the big-city desires Seattle had in 1969.

That dream of Dewey Soriano's became reality when the team for which he served as president, the Pilots, became an American League expansion team and held its first home opener on Friday, April 11, 1969 against the Chicago White Sox.

"I didn't have to go to school," Cathi adds about that fateful day at Sicks Stadium.

"I remember going to the stadium, and there was this excitement in the air...a sunny day. The stands were full. I remember seeing a lot of my family members...everybody was there, all the cousins and everything. It was a very memorable event."

The first two men to come to bat that day owned names very familiar to Milwaukee Brewers fans. At second base, first in the lineup, was the franchise's first true speed threat.

"You had Tailwind Tommy Harper, who for a good part of the season was threatening to break Ty Cobb's longstanding single season stolen base record in the American League," said Dave Eskenazi, Seattle sports historian. Indeed, Harper led all of Major League Baseball that season with 73 stolen bases. That total is still a franchise record.

Harper also apparently had game when it came to girls swooning over him.

"I had a total crush on Tommy Harper," admitted Cathi.

"I loved Tommy Harper. He was such a good player and he was so much fun to watch. He was our stolen base king. You were always waiting for him to jump out and run to the next base."

And be in position for a guy named Mike Hegan to drive him home. Hegan eventually became a WTMJ Brewers voice, sitting next to our own legendary Bob Uecker in the late 1970's before moving over to the TV analyst position by the time the Brewers made their World Series run in 1982.

Harper and Hegan combined to go two-for-six with three walks, two runs scored and an RBI in the Pilots' 7-0 shutout that day in a converted minor league park.

But that very park, and its unfinished renovation, played a major part in the souring state of Dewey Soriano's dream.

"Sicks Stadium, at the time it was built in the fall of 1937, the beginning of 1938, was actually the finest minor league ballpark in the country. By the time the Pilots came to town, it was 31 years old," Eskenazi explained.

"In terms of seating capacity, facilities and amenities, it was a 31-year-old ballpark. It wasn't the worst in the country in terms of Major League ballparks, but the seating capacity wasn't up to snuff. The plumbing, the water pressure, the seating was just not at Major League standards. Part of the deal in getting the team was that it was going to be retrofitted, made ready for Major League Baseball. By the time Opening Day came around, it wasn't quite ready. The seating capacity was supposed to be expanded from 12,000 or 15,000 up to 25,000. I think it was about 19,000 or so on Opening Day, and they were still putting blue paint on the seats on Opening Day."

"The city, they were always working on it," Cathi said.

"My dad was upset because they were behind schedule in terms of fixing the stadium and he was concerned things that weren't getting done on time. I remember my walking around the stadium with him every now and then. I remember there were supplies and lumber, all these things that my dad was upset about."

That under construction look, both in the stadium and with an expansion team, was not the most appealing to fans in Seattle. Neither was the ticket prices, which were among the most expensive in the sport.

"They just priced the tickets too high. The combination of the team not winning and the ticket prices being as high as they were, the fans stayed away in droves...as far as the four expansion teams, they were dead last," said Eskanazi.

Getting those stadium improvements done finally became a breaking point in the relationship between the city and the team.

"The owners of the team were squabbling with the city publicly about upgrades to the stadium," explained Eskanazi. The city had approved financing for the Kingdome which was to begin, but the funds for the team that would play in the new stadium simply weren't available.

"It became a little bit of an ugly scene. It became apparent that the financing wasn't strong. The majority owner, Bill Daley out of Cleveland, didn't feel like he was being treated real well. It didn't look like he would continue to finance the team at the level they needed."

"I remember my dad being really upset," said Cathi.

"I remember hearing things like 'Ticket prices are too high. The stadium's in bad shape.' I remember things were not going well. I remember as the team began to fold, we had to change our phone number because people were giving us crank calls. My father was burned in effigy in Pioneer Square. It was pretty ugly at the end."

Local business leaders in Seattle tried to save the team, which was falling into bankruptcy. Meanwhile, a Milwaukee businessman and baseball lover who had failed to draw a National League expansion team to the Brew City was paying attention, and ready to strike.

"I was reading the (Milwaukee) Sentinel. It was talking about the Seattle club (having) trouble," said Bud Selig, the former Brewers owner and now-MLB Commissioner Emeritus.

"Three or four days later...that started six to eight months (of negotiations) because Commissioner Bowie Kuhn wanted to keep them there."

"There was a deal made by Dewey and Max Soriano and Selig that was in the works, waiting for this to come to fruition if the financing couldn't be completed," explained Eskenazi.

"That's exactly what happened."

The Pilots had already gone to spring training in Arizona for the 1970 season, but as a team in limbo, waiting to find out its home. News on the Pilots' eventual destination would come on the last day of March.

"Joe Cronin called me one day...first call from a baseball person in five and a half years," said Selig.

"He said 'Are you guys still ready?' I said, 'Tomorrow morning.' One thing led to another."

That another being the Pilots opening their season eight days later.

In Milwaukee. As the Brewers.

In eight days, the Brewers sold 36,107 tickets - 12,000 more than the Pilots had sold for one individual game - to the home opener in a stadium with 13 years of experience hosting Major League games, where Seattle fan favorites Harper and Hegan combined to only go 1-7 with a walk in a 12-0 loss to the California Angels.

Unlike the 1969 opener where the Pilots shut out their opponent 7-0, the Brewers were shut out. But unlike 1969, everything else was in place to make the Brewers a secure franchise. Local ownership, an MLB-ready stadium and a fan base that was ravenous about the sport.

As it still is today, much more than when Milwaukee first lost a Major League franchise. No, we're not talking about the Braves.

"The Pilots connection with Milwaukee is very interesting, too, in that the Pilots left after one season," said Eskanazi.

"It's the only time in modern history that a Major League team left after one season. The only other time it happened was after the 1901 season when the Milwaukee franchise moves to St. Louis." (The St. Louis Browns eventually moved and became the Baltimore Orioles.)

But there is one other big connection that has given the Pilots a residual cult following their departure nearly five decades ago, as Eskanazi put it, "largely because of the crazy uniforms that were really revolutionary at the time."

That blue and gold color scheme remains to this day, and is one of the most popular in the sport.

Beyond that, the Pilots' history shows a mirror between Seattle and Milwaukee, both cities in the shadows of larger metropolitan areas, both cities that have lost major sports franchises.

"They retain a special place here," said Eskanazi. They're woven into the fabric of the local lore, and not just for baseball folks. It mirrored the promise and pitfalls of this city. We wanted to bespoken about in the same breath of Los Angeles and San Francisco...the culmination of a dream...and for it to just end in a very embarrassing fashion, it was heartbreaking, but it was also a unique thing that we take a very perverse pride in."

Baseball came back to Seattle in 1977, a year after the Kingdome's eventual construction, with the expansion Mariners who remain to this day and have found the business success Milwaukee has as well.

Yet Cathi understands the very special place her dad Dewey carved out in Seattle lore.

"There was nothing like it. I supposed every team has this feeling, but I look back on that time and think it was so unique, exciting and special, and at the same time tragic and disappointing, unlike other teams. It's the only major league team (in the World Series era) that lasted a year. That in itself is incredibly special in a bittersweet kind of way."