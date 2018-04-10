Brewers 360: Counsell sees Brewers being more successful by evening out highs and lows

The Brewers are on – in manager Craig Counsell’s words – a “high wire” act. And while it has been a fun ride, Counsell wouldn’t mind some more consistency.

“The thing to remember is that no matter what happens last night, you‘ve got to get up the next day and clean the slate and compete again for the next ride or whatever is going to happen,” Counsell told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News on Tuesday. “The game requires evening it out a little bit.”

Game two between the Brewers and Cardinals begins at 6:40 on WTMJ and the Associated Bank Brewers Radio Network.

