A daddy-and-son Brewers-Tigers travelogue and a deeper Detroit journey
The perception of Detroit is shrouded in imagery of ruins and behind boarded-up windows.
Underneath and behind that shroud is a chest of hidden treasures, of hope in unexpected places, launching itself like a home run into Comerica Park's deep outfield stands.
The locale, its history, its pain, its possibilities and the good of its people offered our 5-year-old son and me a different take on what our 2015 Milwaukee Brewers road trip could be.
As we enjoyed our trip which included Monday's Brewers-Tigers game, we certainly saw the sights with which to share a typical travelogue of a father-son baseball journey. Detroit's Comerica Park is about as cool and family-friendly of a downtown baseball experience as you can get, and it was the original reason for the trip.
However, with the rest of our time, we were willing to explore, to look deeper inside "The D," beyond the perceived warts of a previously-bankrupt city.
Within its places and its people, and interspersed between the normal "check this attraction out" and "you have to eat at this restaurant" you get in going to a new city, we found many signs of Detroit's hope, possibility and unexpected awesomeness that are worth the journey to open the book with the supposedly boarded-up cover.
Our little man and I took that journey less traveled from Saturday through Tuesday as we went to our 7th Major League stadium for a Brewers game.
This baseball-and-more journey was not typical. That's why it became so meaningful, far beyond just daddy-and-son bonding.
The Amtrak station in Milwaukee. | Photo: Jay Sorgi
Saturday: Trains, a "Windy" layover, Detroit's gritty cover and a renowned museum district
With the exception of Los Angeles for Brewers-Dodgers, our other previous trips had all been by car. This time, we chose to switch up the method of getting from here to there, and give our little guy a train experience.
Amtrak can daily get you from Milwaukee's Intermodal Station to Detroit with a potentially fun layover in Chicago in between.
The first five Hiawatha trains (Milwaukee-Chicago, with four of them daily) get you to historic Union Station in time to catch the 3:10 p.m. (our train) or the 6 p.m. Wolverine route to Detroit.
We grabbed the 11 a.m. Hiawatha. After a slightly-delayed arrival in the Windy City, we had just under two hours to enjoy authentic Chicago cuisine and explore the amazing architecture of downtown. You could catch the 6:15 or 8:05 a.m. train and make an extended day of it.
The Chicago River skyline by Union Station. | Photo: Jay Sorgi
After your downtown Chicago fun, though, make sure you get to Union Station about 45 minutes before your train leaves if you want a prime seat on the Wolverine.
The same experience, including the wonders of the Windy City, certainly goes for the return trip to Milwaukee. The Wolverine runs daily from Detroit to Chicago at 5:43 a.m. and 6:18 p.m., Sunday at 11:20 a.m. and Monday-Saturday at 3:15 p.m., the time we caught it on Tuesday for the return.
(All train times are reflective of the publishing of this story and subject to change.)
The moment we got into Detroit on another slightly-delayed train at about 10 p.m. ET Saturday night, the Wolverine route took us past the typically-perceived cover of Detroit's storybook: factories, graffiti, abandoned buildings, the grit of both the city's industries and struggle.
When we got in, the first couple pages of that book told the same story. The intersection at the Detroit train station holds the relics of the city's blight: A shuttered Caribbean restaurant with graffiti over its walls.
It also has orange barrels, a signature of a city's work on a commuter-friendlier future, construction of the M-1 streetcar that will run on Woodward Avenue - the city's equivalent of Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee - between the station and downtown Detroit. In 2016, it will make things much easier for those who wish to travel to "The D" without the mass-produced symbol of its past greatness and recent struggle, a car.
In 2015, the M-1 is not an option.
Initially, we had thought of taking a Detroit transit bus to within blocks of our hotel. The security staff at the train station said that would not be the smartest move, and called a cab for us. The train station's neighborhood is seemingly much like the area around The Rave and Eagles Club west of Milwaukee's downtown. It's fine during the day, with the famous Fisher Theater within a short distance, but there can certainly be crime issues at night.
It's one of those areas Detroit's working on. Don't let its in-progress status stop you from doing Detroit by train.
For about $10 including tip, the cab took us on a short tour of Woodward Avenue before dropping us off downtown.
Yes, you'll see some abandonment and lots of orange barrels in the Midtown area, but in the midst of it are the first glimpses of the good you miss if you look too much at the dead trees in a vibrant forest: Wayne State University and the city's very-walkable museum district with some of the best museums between Chicago and New York.
A Monet painting at the Detroit Institute of Arts. | Photo: Eric Kent
Among them:
- Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History ($8 adults, $5 for my little guy). With the immense influence of African-Americans on Detroit's last 100 years, it's a great window into understanding the city.
- Detroit Historical Museum (free). There are cool car exhibits, much on the Underground Railroad and even a music lab for kids named after Detroit's own Kid Rock.
- Detroit Institute of Arts ($8 for adults, free-$6 for little people like my son). The characters of Monet and Rembrandt's works want to say hi, as part of many exhibits in this renowned and affordable art center.
- Michigan Science Center ($14-24 for adults, $11-21 for younger people). Think of it in the class of the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry. It's pricey, but worth it to bring the family.
Saturday night: Detroit's brand of pizza with a nod to World War II history
At that hour of the evening, following a nearly six-hour train ride, we weren't thinking Rembrandt, but refreshment and a late dinner.
My stomach wanted a pizza. A People Mover got us to the doorstep of taste bud happiness with a unique Detroit twist.
The key to getting around downtown Detroit without a car is the city's incredibly convenient monorail system. Want to do anything within downtown? You're at most five blocks away from the People Mover. It runs clockwise around most of the downtown attractions, with a train every 10 minutes or so.
Plus, as I discovered, five-year-olds love monorails. At least mine does.
It took us to what we found was a center of downtown Detroit nightlife, Greektown. Its casino and hotel is what Potawatomi might be if it was placed on Water or Jefferson Streets. It also has fabulous Greek restaurants, reflective of the settlement of that area of the city by Greek immigrants. Those establishments have been mainstays for decades, including Niki's - our Saturday night destination.
A pizza from Niki's in Detroit. | Photo: Jay Sorgi
The blare of the night club on the 2nd floor wasn't the most fun sound to endure at 11 p.m. for a tired five-year-old who rode trains for seven hours, but he was a well-behaved trooper as he enjoyed his kid-friendly cuisine.
I went after the restaurant's signature dish, for which it was ranked among the top 25 in America (per GQ): pizza.
Niki's serves Detroit deep dish, which is very different than Chicago deep dish due to how it's made. Its shape is a nod to the city's industrial history.
The story goes that during World War II, factories were using rectangular tins for various assembly lines to create transportation and other products for the war effort.
Those tins had no purpose with the war being done. Someone thought of the idea of cleaning the tins and cooking deep dish pizza in them.
Thus, Detroit pizza was born, the kind I enjoyed Saturday night.
Since Niki's also serves top-flight Greek cuisine (as does many of its neighbors), I went with the Greek Pizza. My hungry stomach loved it as our tired legs said to go to bed. Kudos to the chef.
For hotels, knowing we would be depending on our own legs or public transportation for getting from place to place, we decided to stay someplace within a short distance of Comerica Park.
Discount travel sites such as Kayak and Hotwire were able to find us a 3.5-star hotel room or better within our budget of under $100/night. We stayed at the Crowne Plaza Pontchartrain in the city's financial district and across the street from the Cobo Center convention hall. It's a block from the People Mover, meaning that it's no more than 10 minutes from Comerica Park and all the other fun to enjoy in downtown Detroit.
Sunday: The gospel sound, "Take Me To the River," and to hot dogs and more Greek food
With a night of sleep under out belt, the little guy and I made our first exploration into finding the good of Detroit that's often hidden beneath the gritty surface.
Detroit is often called the northern cradle of gospel music, particularly with the presence of civil rights activist Rev. C.L. Franklin and his world-famous daughter, Aretha "Queen of Soul" Franklin.
I wanted our son to experience the deep African-American roots of the city and the sounds of gospel music live for the first time. To do so, we had to take a bus journey through Detroit's not-so-celebrated neighborhoods, some of which include abandoned buildings that are becoming part of the Detroit Red Wings' project, District Detroit - a major project reflecting the city's resurgence.
It took a bus-and-foot trip through the often fearfully-perceived sights of Detroit's ruinous struggles to hear the hopeful sounds of gospel music on a Sunday morning.
We took that trip, and found we had no reason to be afraid. It paid off.
Some research into Detroit gave us Sacred Heart Catholic Church, on the edge of the Eastern Market district.
It has a choir that was most recently nominated for the best Christian/Gospel act at the Detroit Music Awards - not something you'd expect from a Catholic Church choir. (You can certainly find similar at churches like All Saints Parish and St. Martin de Porres on Milwaukee's north side.)
We stepped into the 137-year-old church's walls just before 10:00 a.m. and felt the soulful sounds mixed with the traditions of the Catholic Mass with a spunky priest, Fr. Norman Thomas, presiding. In a warm atmosphere and a racially integrated setting - something hard to find in a city that's as segregated as Detroit or Milwaukee - it's a rare and worthy cultural experience to check out, even if it surpasses the typical one-hour Catholic Mass timetable.
As we waited for our bus back downtown, we saw vehicle-after-vehicle leaving the neighborhood with tons of flowers and other plantlife inside them.
Eastern Market was having one of its trademark theme days, and the Detroit staple would put any neighborhood farmer's market to shame. It's one of America's best.
Our bus brought us to a short walk away from our hotel, where a college friend met us for a journey down the amazing riverwalk on the Detroit River.
The sights along the Detroit side of the river: The GM Renaissance Center, with tons of attractions and fine dining inside and fantastic architecture outside.
Photo: Jay Sorgi
The "fist," symbolizing the great heavyweight boxing champion who called Detroit home, Joe Louis.
Photo: Jay Sorgi
The sights along the other side? Canada.
The view of Windsor, Canada from the Detroit Riverwalk. | Photo: Jay Sorgi
We then shared time at a park that might compete neck-and-neck with New York's Central Park as a conglomeration of fun attractions, Belle Isle.
Think of the fun of Milwaukee's Lake and Veterans Parks with all the kids attractions, the beaches and the lagoon, except the lagoon is nearly a mile wide and the park has an aquarium, a Great Lakes museum, a giant slide, a monstrous monument of a fountain and the site of an Indy Car race. Most of it is free.
We checked out the aquarium during our time there. It might be the equivalent of about half of what you might see at the aquatic exhibit of the Milwaukee County Zoo, minus the sea lion show but plus a major education into invasive species, something the Great Lakes has been battling in recent years.
Fish at the Belle Isle Aquarium. | Photo: Jay Sorgi
My son loved looking at the fishies. Of course, a trip to the nearby playground had to be included, too.
Detroithistorical.org says that in recent years, parts of Belle Isle had fallen into disrepair reflective of the Motor City's struggles. When Detroit fell into bankruptcy, it leased the park to the State of Michigan, which made it a state park and currently operates it. Belle Isle, like Detroit, is on a comeback.
From downtown, Belle Isle is about a seven mile drive on Jefferson Street. If you use the bus, much of the ride down Jefferson might feel like the neighborhood around 35th and Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee. You have to know what you're doing, but during the day, I felt safe on that street. Then, when reaching the bridge on East Grand Boulevard, you'd have nearly a one-mile walk over a bridge with a fantastic view of the city and the downtown skyline before enjoying the park.
You'll burn calories and gain smiles as you do it.
We needed to fill our stomachs, and we had two meals waiting for us afterward - two which again are Detroit traditions: Greek food and the Coney Dog.
American and Lafayette Coney Dogs in Detroit. | Photo: Jay Sorgi
First stop: Michigan Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard, the home of the greatest hot dog feud in American history: American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island, a pair of neighboring hot dog joints that have gone world famous.
First of all, the question needs to be born out: What is a Coney Dog? It's a hot dog with a slightly-thin, meaty and beanless chili, mustard and a heaping pile of chopped onions. Ketchup is not "allowed." In other words, my ketchup-loving son isn't ready to coney-up yet.
Then, there's the Detroit version of the Hatfields and the McCoy's...well, not that bloodthirsty...and the small spot of turf upon which they fight.
The story goes, according to Crain's Detroit, that Gust Keros came from Greece to America in the early 1900's and started selling hot dogs. He opened American. Keros' brother came to America, soon after, and that brother opened up his own spot "next door using a different chili and hotdogs."
The rivalry then began, but it's apparently a friendly and symbiotic rivalry. They want to beat each other, but they need the other's presence to help raise their success.
American won Food Wars' battle between the two, but many, including one of my bosses, swear by Lafayette.
Per his orders, we went to Lafayette, where I enjoyed my first Coney, exactly as the traditional recipe demanded. In comparison to the souped-up, fun red, white and blue decorations of American (and their apparently victorious dogs), Lafayette is as simple of a diner look as it gets. It's about the food, solely about the food.
A coney dog at Lafayette Coney Island. | Photo: Jay Sorgi
As advertised, the hot dog has a snap, even a little crunch to it. The triumvirate of other ingredients make it spectacular cuisine.
Can I say I like Lafayette better than American? I didn't have enough room in my stomach to try the other, as I had to save room for a late dinner at a Greektown staple.
Try both when you come in town and compare.
After a late-afternoon crash at the hotel, we woke up and took my son's newest favorite method of transportation, the People Mover, to get a late-night dinner at a second Greektown staple, the Golden Fleece. It seemed we weren't alone in being Wisconsin-loving travelers to Detroit, as we saw a guy in a Packers shirt enjoyed the cuisine. He was possibly one of the countless Brewers fans we saw the next night a few blocks away at Comerica Park.
Unlike Niki's, the Golden Fleece's claim to fame is the traditional Greek cuisine, gyros. After two coney dogs, my stomach wanted something a little lighter that lit up...and I mean lit up in flames: Saganaki.
Saganaki at the Golden Fleece in Detroit. | Photo: Jay Sorgi
The dish is fried cheese that gets a second treatment of heat...specifically with a brandy-doused flambée.
Wait...brandy...cheese...are we sure this isn't Wisconsin cuisine?
Whether it's Greek or Green Bay-influenced, it is spectacular - both the visual and the food.
One People Mover ride later, that meal put my little guy and I into sleepytime mode. With an incredible Monday on the way, filled with baseball and life lessons, we would need the rest.
Beyond what we experienced, there are so many other restaurants that make Detroit something for the stomach and taste buds to dream about.
Among them:
- Cheli's Chili Bar, Downtown across the street from Comerica Park. This restaurant has a major Wisconsin connection, former Wisconsin Badgers and Detroit Red Wings star Chris Chelios who owns the place. It's usually open weekdays for lunches and before Tigers games.
- The Hudson Cafe, Downtown on Woodward Avenue between Grand River and Gratiot Avenues. (It was on our list before understandably oversleeping Tuesday after a long, close and fun Brewers-Tigers game.) It owns brunch in Detroit. Owns it. Classically trained french cooking that's affordable.
- Slow's Bar B Q, Corktown neighborhood on Michigan Avenue. The only reason we didn't go here is because the place we chose across the street had a more friendly menu for five-year-olds. If your kid or kid-at-heart likes BBQ, though...watch out. You'll get run over by flavor, as described by Adam Richman in his "Best Sandwich in America" competition.
Even Brewers All-Star Carlos Gomez loves it...sort of.
.@C_Gomez27 (the bobble) is enjoying the famous @SlowsBBQ for lunch today. #MILvsDET #Brewers pic.twitter.com/jht1XEnlxd— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 20, 2015
- Top of the Pontch, at the top of the hotel we stayed at, the Crowne Plaza Pontchartrain. Its chef, Justin Vaiciunas, won the Detroit Metrotimes award for best chef in the city. You can also see a foreign country, which you can't get at most restaurants. Best for a romantic night or any other occasion where breaking your bank account isn't an issue.
- Traffic Jam and Snug, Midtown on Canfield Street west of Woodward Avenue. The property is 18,000 square feet. Since we didn't go there (sad-faced), I'll let Guy Fieri of Food Network describe its all-homemade awesomeness.
Monday: Stepping into baseball past, Detroit's present struggle and hopeful possibilities, plus a new friend
If its dirt and grass could speak.
Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Kurt Gibson, Reggie Jackson, Ted Williams and Robin Yount slapped hits through its infield and slammed home runs into its outfield seats.
Bart Starr, Bobby Layne and countless other Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions played gridiron gladiators on its green grass, often on Thanksgiving Day with much of America watching and feasting.
On Monday, our five-year-old and I played catch there.
Ernie Harwell Park in Detroit, the site of the former Tiger Stadium. | Photo: Jay Sorgi
Again, we took the bus, surrounded by strangers in a becoming-much-less-strange city. Passing by more abandoned and boarded-up buildings, we looked beyond them to what's now known as Ernie Harwell Park, named after the 42-year Tigers broadcast legend.
Tiger Stadium's 53,000 seats by the corner of Michigan and Trumbull in Detroit's historic Corktown neighborhood are gone, replaced by un-cut, dandelion-filled grass where its structure once stood. The gates and box-offices of what was initially called Navin Field 103 years ago no longer exist; just a fence with one open gate on the Michigan Avenue side.
The historic dirt on the right field line by that gate remains, as does the entire infield on which the Tigers won four World Series. So does the imposingly-tall center field flagpole upon which stands Old Glory, 440 feet from home plate. So does all the grass on the actual playing field of Tiger Stadium, cut and near-immaculately maintained by a group known on Facebook as the "Navin Field Grounds Crew."
My little guy strode onto the pitching mound upon which Cy Young Award-winners crafted their fireballs, and pitched to me. He didn't have Denny McClain or Bob Gibson's dominating stuff. He just had immense fun and a smile on his face.
Ernie Harwell Park, the site of the former Tiger Stadium. | Photo: Jay Sorgi
We didn't have a bat with us, so under the noontime sky, I did my best batting practice pitcher impersonation. The lefthanded power of my son's pretend bat crafted doubles against the navy-blue outfield wall, 325 feet away from a five-year-old mind filled with imagination and enthusiasm. It even launched pretend grand slams into the cloud-filled blue sky, over the right field roof and onto the property of the hardware store across the field, like home runs by Gibson and Jackson did.
High school teams and baseball enthusiasts play organized games and practices there, in a neighborhood that was once written off like the rest of Detroit as an eyesore. Now, it's coming back, in a grass-roots movement as verdant as the green that still exists on the historic grass of the Detroit Tigers' playground for 88 years, as green as my son's playground for an afternoon.
As someone who dreamed of someday playing catch with his son, looking back on it, it's a near-tears moment for a dad.
Any dad and son can play there. Any mom and daughter can play there. Anyone can play there, even my son, me, and a new friend we made that day, someone who reveals Detroit's journey of hope through her own.
Audra Kubat. | Photo: Jay Sorgi
Audra Kubat might play a mean game of softball. She showed a bit of skill as she joined us and played catch in the glory of baseball's past.
Her hands aren't as adept at catching and hitting, however, as they are crafting an acoustic guitar lick, a skill so good that she won a Detroit Music Award for best Americana instrumentalist.
Those same talented hands still aren't as adept, however, as her heart to use songwriting to touch others' lives and increase hope in a not-as-hopeless-as-many-think city.
She described that hope as she, and we, transferred from playing catch to deeper conversation over sandwiches of various types a few blocks away at the renowned Mercury Burger Bar.
"All my songs...they all end hopeful," Audra said.
"The verses tend to point out issues, problems, or talking about those sort of difficult things. The chorus, the resolve of the song, seems to have a tinge of hope in them, somewhere to go from where we are, a proposal of a plan, how we could move out of that."
"Personally, I have been afflicted with a heightened sense of empathy. When I see or know that somebody's in pain, I feel like I actually have a physical reaction," she added.
"I guess I feel like my community is my family. If someone's hurting, or someone has joy, it's like it's a part of my life, too. I guess I can't really live without acknowledging people in need, and the things that need to be addressed. They're right there in the foreground, always for me. I guess I have to do something about it, if something's not right."
It sounds precisely like the physical reaction of former Detroit Tiger and native Detroiter Willie Horton, when he chose to respond to something very wrong, the first day of the July 1967 riots that tore up the neighborhoods near where he grew up.
"For some reason, I just got in my car and just left the field (of Tiger Stadium)," said Horton.
"I had my white uniform on, my Tiger uniform...I got into the middle of the riot, and I just wanted to try to say something."
Just like Audra's songs are meant to say something, do something about it, respond in that same peacemaking, compassionate spirit as the Tigers legend. One example: the song "This World."
The same motivation fuels her current second calling: teaching the skill of songwriting, from grade schoolers to college students.
"I think teaching songwriting is really important for young people. Not everyone I teach is going to become a performer, but having your voice be heard as a young person, I think, is super important. Working on performance, having your own voice and be able to learn how to speak through music gives you skills that you don't learn when you're learning math, you're learning science," she conveys.
As we enjoyed critically acclaimed cuisine and tater tots, she spoke of a songwriting student whom she asked to give a metaphor for love. He gave a poignant metaphor for Detroit.
"One student came up with 'Love is a mad city.' Then he extended it...'Love is a mad city that's struggling to survive.' It was such a beautiful line," said Audra, as her emotions moved her during our conversation.
"I thought it was profound. I think he really nailed what this city is struggling with. There's a lot of anger, tension, but it's really the struggle to survive and get through that. A brilliant young fourth grader."
Our conversation turned toward that struggle, and the hope that Audra says is happening, a hope she and many others proved in our time there.
"I feel like Detroit has been closest to its death...it's closest to its rebirth. It really has the opportunity to redefine what it is to be a city."
A city struggling. Answering with hope. Opening possibility.
Perhaps the perfect symbol for that struggle is just a long fly ball away from Mercury Burger Bar, Michigan Central Station.
The former train station has sadly morphed into an American "ruin," a term usually reserved for a landmark of an ancient and dead empire.
In its 102 years, it turned from an incredibly ornate, imposing symbol of Detroit's grandeurous empire-like success because of the car industry synonymous with the Motor City...into a symbol of the lessening need for trains because of the car industry synonymous with the Motor City...into the tallest symbol of the city's decline, at least partially again because of the car industry synonymous with the Motor City.
It's been 27 years since the last train left its station. Its windows have been busted open. Its walls have been filled with graffiti and who knows what other illegal activity. Its barbed-wire gates have attempted to keep that from happening in the future.
Key words there: the future. What will the future of that building become? What can it be?
"It's a symbol that you can't break us down," said Audra of the present that gives it a future. "I don't think a lot of people have said that, or written that before. People tend to see it as this ruin, what was, but I think it's a symbol of how it's sort of unbreakable. It's still standing."
It stood tall on a sunny and warm Monday afternoon, greeting Audra, my five-year-old and me with more than 1,000 window wells open for possibility, open for new ideas, open for hope.
We didn't look at Michigan Central as a place of epic sadness, loss and mourning what Detroit once was. We turned it into an epic brainstorming session, an exercise in creativity for a five-year-old...
...and an exercise in expressing hope and needed difference-making for Audra, even with words amazingly reflecting the city's original purpose as a trading post four centuries ago.
With that, Audra then shared a song she specifically wanted to offer to the three of us, to offer to my son's life journey, to offer her hometown: "You Are Miraculous In Every Way."
As Audra sang the first two verses of "you and I" - or perhaps, as the song played Audra with the tension of struggle and the warmth of hope, my son played with the smiling enthusiasm of a child on any baseball field, whether in any Milwaukee neighborhood or the historic grass of Tiger Stadium-turned-Ernie Harwell Park.
As she sang the last verse, the "we verse," I hugged my son, the way my wife and I hug him in a moment of joyful recognition. I hugged him to celebrate the miracle of the moment for a daddy and son, a miracle of the moment for Audra's journey, and for the turnaround journey of her city.
"We got to look up at ourselves, because we are miraculous in every way...we hold the right. It's always in our hands, and we don't want to miss this sweet wonderful now...one day, we're going to set ourselves free," her lyrics proclaim.
(Warning: Even journalists who cover the often-macho world of sports can get teary-eyed thinking about a moment like this.)
Like baseball, the initial reason for the trip; like youth, the youth of that five-year-old in the gentle grip of my hug that moment; like the hope that inspires our new friend Audra and the city she calls home...hope springs eternal.
Maybe Michigan Central's walls and windows will speak of that hope someday, just like Ernie Harwell Park's dirt can speak of its glorious Major League past and a new, hopeful future for fostering Major League dreams.
Monday night: Game time!
A much-needed nap followed our day of sunshine and light in Corktown with a new friend. Then, the little guy woke up and, after the fussiness of five-year-olds just waking up, embraced the joyful energy of a new place to watch his Milwaukee Brewers.
He embraced the joy of riding a monorail again, with the sun glistening on the Detroit River as we turned toward Joe Louis Arena, the sun glistening on the towers of the GM Renaissance Center, the historic Fox Theater and the rest of downtown.
Part of the view from Comerica Park. | Photo: Jay Sorgi
A three-block walk after our stop led us to the outfield gates of Comerica Park and the pregame party in the streets.
Like most downtown baseball stadia, Tigers fans don't tend to engage in that time-honored tradition of Milwaukee Brewers supporters: tailgate parties. At least not from what we saw. Instead, they do their eating and drinking at the countless bars and restaurants in the vicinity of the stadium.
Those Detroit fans were clad in navy blue, bright orange and friendliness. Not one Tigers fan who encountered our 1980's throwback blue and yellow offered anything outside of hospitality and warmth to us, even with a kidding "Go Tigers" thrown our way like a slow-pitch softball.
Once we got through security and had our tickets scanned by a very friendly ticket taker, we spotted something you won't find in Milwaukee, and something we haven't found in any of our previous six stadiums - a team-themed carousel.
The carousel at Comerica Park. | Photo: Jay Sorgi
My little guy took a fun 90-second counterclockwise ride. It gave him a moving panoramic view of the stadium's 1st base line food court, replete with no specific trademark ballpark food that you can't get anywhere, like a Miller Park bratwurst with Secret Stadium Sauce, or a Dodger Dog at Dodger Stadium. Still, the food is option-filled: Poutine dogs (my pick for the night), street tacos, elephant ears and Michigan-made ice cream.
Nearby is a statue of the aforementioned broadcast legend Ernie Harwell.
A statue of Ernie Harwell. | Photo: Jay Sorgi
Colleagues like former WTMJ sports anchor/talk show host and current Cubs TV voice Len Kasper said they dreamed of being Ernie, relating to his job. Perhaps we all could dream of being Ernie, relating to the class and dignity with which he lived his life.
Plenty of Milwaukee Brewers fans passed by that statue, ate in that food court and enjoyed the game. They didn't completely invade Comerica Park like Packers fans would invade neighboring Ford Field for a Packers-Lions game, but there was plenty of blue and gold around - about as much as the Chicago road trips we experienced in recent years.
We even checked out more kid-friendliness with the Ferris wheel on the other side of the stadium.
The Ferris wheel at Comerica Park. | Photo: Jay Sorgi
Overall, I'd have to give Detroit the top ranking on all our road travels in amenities for kids, stuff young people would enjoy.
As a parent, that's what I'd rank as the biggest key besides affordability for a road trip to pick. Of our road stadiums traveled (including both Chicago's, Cincinnati, Los Angeles and St. Louis), Detroit wins that key prize.
After about an hour of pregame fun, we took our seats on the second deck by the first base line.
Comerica Park. | Photo: Jay Sorgi
Interestingly, the stadium configuration is even symbolic of the changes Detroit is embracing. The view from home plate doesn't look north, east or west, toward the blight of abandoned buildings, riots from nearly 50 years ago and pain that has symbolized Detroit.
It looks nearly due south, at the glistening downtown skyline, right at the GM Renaissance Center, at our hotel, and at the rest of downtown, symbols of vibrancy and change in this resilient Midwestern town.
The view from Comerica Park. | Photo: Jay Sorgi
If Major League Baseball ever scheduled a Tigers home game at dawn, the sunlight peering over center field might blind a batter, but the stadium would shimmer in the sunlight of the new day Detroit is slowly discovering.
Still, for the only three-plus hours of the trip, we had a reason not to root for Detroit. My son chose to fight 26,000-or-so Tigers-loving voices and scream his unending devotion to the Brewers.
As a pitcher's duel ensued, the sun set over Woodward Avenue and, for the first time in our journeys to seven MLB stadiums, we were rained on.
"EVERYBODY EVACUATE! EVERYBODY EVACUATE!" our little guy adorably yelled to our friends and others in our section, with much laughing and joyful response as we scrambled like ants under the cover of the second deck's roof.
The game continued as lightning struck in the southern horizon, missing Comerica Park while few offensive lightning strikes ensued.
Finally, a Carlos Gomez RBI single in the 7th plated the eventual game-winning run, and Francisco Rodriguez induced a game-clinching double play to end a 3-2 win that made my son 3-3 on Brewers road trips...and also made him immensely happy.
Even if they lost, he would have been incredibly happy to be with his daddy for four days of uninterrupted one-on-one time doing what he loves the most: immersing himself in baseball and seeing the Brewers.
However, we were still immersed in a much deeper journey, too.
Tuesday: Motown's music and one final, surprisingly humble stop
Before we get to the most famous legacy of Detroit music, we shouldn't forget about Detroit's current music scene.
As a fan of live local music, I had to explore what the Motor City offers today. The hometown of so many Motown acts, John Lee Hooker, KISS (oh, wait...they're from New York, even though they made Detroit "Rock City" in many people's eyes), Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels, Iggy Pop and the MC5 is still rich in offering fantastic local talent.
Detroit's music scene may not have a Berry Gordy to act as impresario and mover/shaker on the world's music scene, but these favorite artists, like our new friend Audra, share songs that typify hope in the midst of struggle.
- The Infatuations: You will groove. Period.
- Jill Jack: Think of the warmth of the mom of your kids' neighborhood friends, if that mom had the vocals, guitar chops and sassiness of Sheryl Crow and a permanent pipeline to annually winning Detroit Music Awards for her craft.
- Michael on Fire. Part Bob Dylan, part Tom Waits, all gritty folk thoughtfulness and inspiration.
- Paul Randolph: If Lenny Kravitz solely worked his most inspiring lyrics in the genres of jazzy R&B and neo-soul, it would be this guy who has spawned from Detroit to international success and acclaim.
- Nique "Love" Rhodes: Spiritually-influenced, socially conscious hip hop, from a woman whose other "job" is to change conditions in Detroit's inner city - another source of hope.
- Ty Stone: Kid Rock supposedly discovered him when a friend slipped him a CD at a Detroit Pistons game. His flamethrowing vocal chops demand that your ears listen.
- Tumbao Bravo: A small Latin jazz ensemble that grooves of multiple countries' musical backgrounds, an education in Western Hemispheric culture that makes you dance.
Now, to the city's historic music legacy:
A now-tired young man joined his daddy for one more place to check out, about a mile west of the Amtrak station in another neighborhood that is certainly fine during the day, but isn't somewhere a non-Detroiter typically would perceive themselves safe in at night.
Yet it's a treasure that must be explored: the Motown Museum.
We'll get the bad news about the place out of the way: Due to complicated intellectual property rights involving the content of the museum, the museum doesn't allow photography or video inside.
You'll have to trust us about the good news when we tell you it's worth checking out. Every person joins a guided tour of the studios, which are not as slick-looking as what you might find in a New York skyscraper or a Hollywood record company's complex.
Founder Berry Gordy encompassed almost all his operations from 1959-72 in a pair of neighboring middle-class houses. Yes, middle-class houses like what we might live in today.
His kitchen table was the accounting department's desk. His bedroom was mere feet from the control room and studio. He could roll out of bed and talk with Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross, the Four Tops or Marvin Gaye about the work they were doing for his label.
The recording studio itself, where Gaye, Robinson, Ross, Jackie Wilson and their co-workers performed, was a converted garage. Not a penthouse. They made the sound of a generation in a space that was at most 20 feet across and 12 feet wide.
Humble surroundings with beautiful, world-changing results. Sounds like Detroit at its best, the Midwest at its best, even Milwaukee at its best.
What struck me the most of what we learned, however, was how Motown was a deliverer of cultural change for America.
Until after the Detroit riots, you almost never heard a Motown artist doing a protest song demanding social change and integration. Yet they helped integrate the country's young people, not through the songs' message, but how the songs would get black and white people dancing together in public places, enjoying each other's company.
In its function, Motown made its positive effect on America, through the vision of a former Detroit factory worker who changed things and made a movement in the Motor City.
More proof of what was, and what still can be in Detroit. It was the last impression of a city with so many hidden treasures that deserve to be checked out.
My little man and I left enriched with so much encountered, experienced and enjoyed. Yes, it included two great places to immerse ourselves in baseball's past and present.
It was so much more, though. It was the story of a city, and a reflection and lesson of what can be through its own journey.
As my friend who joined us at the Brewers-Tigers game, former Wisconsin sports journalist and loyal Detroit sports fan Eric Kent, wrote when he shared the above photo with me:
"The story of Detroit in one picture. Foreground is a rain barrel in Brush Park Community Garden, a free public garden for planting vegetables. Behind in the center of the frame is one of the all too many abandoned and crumbling buildings. Behind it all is the backbone of downtown and the Detroit economy: The Renaissance Center, the symbol of GM and the automotive industry that makes Detroit iconic."
"Sure there's blight, but there's community and history." I would add a future of hope, too.
"Detroit is not a punch line," added Eric. "It's America."
Detroit, my son and I may have proudly worn Brewers blue and gold Monday night in your stadium, but as a city, we can't help but root for you.
You gave my son examples of struggles and ruin turning into possibilities, examples that teach hope. Thank you.
You are the fire of Saganaki, the soul of Motown, the compassion of Willie Horton and Audra Kubat and the fight of Joe Louis.
May your future be what Audra, in song, taught my little guy, a lesson I pray that baseball-loving kiddo remembers his whole life about himself: that "you are miraculous in every way."