A daddy-and-son Brewers-Tigers travelogue and a deeper Detroit journey

The perception of Detroit is shrouded in imagery of ruins and behind boarded-up windows.

Underneath and behind that shroud is a chest of hidden treasures, of hope in unexpected places, launching itself like a home run into Comerica Park's deep outfield stands.

The locale, its history, its pain, its possibilities and the good of its people offered our 5-year-old son and me a different take on what our 2015 Milwaukee Brewers road trip could be.

As we enjoyed our trip which included Monday's Brewers-Tigers game, we certainly saw the sights with which to share a typical travelogue of a father-son baseball journey. Detroit's Comerica Park is about as cool and family-friendly of a downtown baseball experience as you can get, and it was the original reason for the trip.

However, with the rest of our time, we were willing to explore, to look deeper inside "The D," beyond the perceived warts of a previously-bankrupt city.

Within its places and its people, and interspersed between the normal "check this attraction out" and "you have to eat at this restaurant" you get in going to a new city, we found many signs of Detroit's hope, possibility and unexpected awesomeness that are worth the journey to open the book with the supposedly boarded-up cover.

Our little man and I took that journey less traveled from Saturday through Tuesday as we went to our 7th Major League stadium for a Brewers game.

This baseball-and-more journey was not typical. That's why it became so meaningful, far beyond just daddy-and-son bonding.

The Amtrak station in Milwaukee. | Photo: Jay Sorgi

Saturday: Trains, a "Windy" layover, Detroit's gritty cover and a renowned museum district

With the exception of Los Angeles for Brewers-Dodgers, our other previous trips had all been by car. This time, we chose to switch up the method of getting from here to there, and give our little guy a train experience.

Amtrak can daily get you from Milwaukee's Intermodal Station to Detroit with a potentially fun layover in Chicago in between.

The first five Hiawatha trains (Milwaukee-Chicago, with four of them daily) get you to historic Union Station in time to catch the 3:10 p.m. (our train) or the 6 p.m. Wolverine route to Detroit.

We grabbed the 11 a.m. Hiawatha. After a slightly-delayed arrival in the Windy City, we had just under two hours to enjoy authentic Chicago cuisine and explore the amazing architecture of downtown. You could catch the 6:15 or 8:05 a.m. train and make an extended day of it.

The Chicago River skyline by Union Station. | Photo: Jay Sorgi

After your downtown Chicago fun, though, make sure you get to Union Station about 45 minutes before your train leaves if you want a prime seat on the Wolverine.

The same experience, including the wonders of the Windy City, certainly goes for the return trip to Milwaukee. The Wolverine runs daily from Detroit to Chicago at 5:43 a.m. and 6:18 p.m., Sunday at 11:20 a.m. and Monday-Saturday at 3:15 p.m., the time we caught it on Tuesday for the return.

(All train times are reflective of the publishing of this story and subject to change.)

The moment we got into Detroit on another slightly-delayed train at about 10 p.m. ET Saturday night, the Wolverine route took us past the typically-perceived cover of Detroit's storybook: factories, graffiti, abandoned buildings, the grit of both the city's industries and struggle.

When we got in, the first couple pages of that book told the same story. The intersection at the Detroit train station holds the relics of the city's blight: A shuttered Caribbean restaurant with graffiti over its walls.

It also has orange barrels, a signature of a city's work on a commuter-friendlier future, construction of the M-1 streetcar that will run on Woodward Avenue - the city's equivalent of Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee - between the station and downtown Detroit. In 2016, it will make things much easier for those who wish to travel to "The D" without the mass-produced symbol of its past greatness and recent struggle, a car.

In 2015, the M-1 is not an option.

Initially, we had thought of taking a Detroit transit bus to within blocks of our hotel. The security staff at the train station said that would not be the smartest move, and called a cab for us. The train station's neighborhood is seemingly much like the area around The Rave and Eagles Club west of Milwaukee's downtown. It's fine during the day, with the famous Fisher Theater within a short distance, but there can certainly be crime issues at night.

It's one of those areas Detroit's working on. Don't let its in-progress status stop you from doing Detroit by train.

For about $10 including tip, the cab took us on a short tour of Woodward Avenue before dropping us off downtown.

Yes, you'll see some abandonment and lots of orange barrels in the Midtown area, but in the midst of it are the first glimpses of the good you miss if you look too much at the dead trees in a vibrant forest: Wayne State University and the city's very-walkable museum district with some of the best museums between Chicago and New York.

A Monet painting at the Detroit Institute of Arts. | Photo: Eric Kent

Among them:

Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History ($8 adults, $5 for my little guy). With the immense influence of African-Americans on Detroit's last 100 years, it's a great window into understanding the city.

Detroit Historical Museum (free). There are cool car exhibits, much on the Underground Railroad and even a music lab for kids named after Detroit's own Kid Rock.

Detroit Institute of Arts ($8 for adults, free-$6 for little people like my son). The characters of Monet and Rembrandt's works want to say hi, as part of many exhibits in this renowned and affordable art center.

Michigan Science Center ($14-24 for adults, $11-21 for younger people). Think of it in the class of the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry. It's pricey, but worth it to bring the family.

Saturday night: Detroit's brand of pizza with a nod to World War II history

At that hour of the evening, following a nearly six-hour train ride, we weren't thinking Rembrandt, but refreshment and a late dinner.

My stomach wanted a pizza. A People Mover got us to the doorstep of taste bud happiness with a unique Detroit twist.

The key to getting around downtown Detroit without a car is the city's incredibly convenient monorail system. Want to do anything within downtown? You're at most five blocks away from the People Mover. It runs clockwise around most of the downtown attractions, with a train every 10 minutes or so.

Plus, as I discovered, five-year-olds love monorails. At least mine does.

It took us to what we found was a center of downtown Detroit nightlife, Greektown. Its casino and hotel is what Potawatomi might be if it was placed on Water or Jefferson Streets. It also has fabulous Greek restaurants, reflective of the settlement of that area of the city by Greek immigrants. Those establishments have been mainstays for decades, including Niki's - our Saturday night destination.

A pizza from Niki's in Detroit. | Photo: Jay Sorgi

The blare of the night club on the 2nd floor wasn't the most fun sound to endure at 11 p.m. for a tired five-year-old who rode trains for seven hours, but he was a well-behaved trooper as he enjoyed his kid-friendly cuisine.

Niki's serves Detroit deep dish, which is very different than Chicago deep dish due to how it's made. Its shape is a nod to the city's industrial history.

The story goes that during World War II, factories were using rectangular tins for various assembly lines to create transportation and other products for the war effort.

Those tins had no purpose with the war being done. Someone thought of the idea of cleaning the tins and cooking deep dish pizza in them.

Thus, Detroit pizza was born, the kind I enjoyed Saturday night.

Since Niki's also serves top-flight Greek cuisine (as does many of its neighbors), I went with the Greek Pizza. My hungry stomach loved it as our tired legs said to go to bed. Kudos to the chef.

For hotels, knowing we would be depending on our own legs or public transportation for getting from place to place, we decided to stay someplace within a short distance of Comerica Park.

Discount travel sites such as Kayak and Hotwire were able to find us a 3.5-star hotel room or better within our budget of under $100/night. We stayed at the Crowne Plaza Pontchartrain in the city's financial district and across the street from the Cobo Center convention hall. It's a block from the People Mover, meaning that it's no more than 10 minutes from Comerica Park and all the other fun to enjoy in downtown Detroit.

Sunday: The gospel sound, "Take Me To the River," and to hot dogs and more Greek food

With a night of sleep under out belt, the little guy and I made our first exploration into finding the good of Detroit that's often hidden beneath the gritty surface.

Detroit is often called the northern cradle of gospel music, particularly with the presence of civil rights activist Rev. C.L. Franklin and his world-famous daughter, Aretha "Queen of Soul" Franklin.

I wanted our son to experience the deep African-American roots of the city and the sounds of gospel music live for the first time. To do so, we had to take a bus journey through Detroit's not-so-celebrated neighborhoods, some of which include abandoned buildings that are becoming part of the Detroit Red Wings' project, District Detroit - a major project reflecting the city's resurgence.

It took a bus-and-foot trip through the often fearfully-perceived sights of Detroit's ruinous struggles to hear the hopeful sounds of gospel music on a Sunday morning.

We took that trip, and found we had no reason to be afraid. It paid off.

It has a choir that was most recently nominated for the best Christian/Gospel act at the Detroit Music Awards - not something you'd expect from a Catholic Church choir. (You can certainly find similar at churches like All Saints Parish and St. Martin de Porres on Milwaukee's north side.)

We stepped into the 137-year-old church's walls just before 10:00 a.m. and felt the soulful sounds mixed with the traditions of the Catholic Mass with a spunky priest, Fr. Norman Thomas, presiding. In a warm atmosphere and a racially integrated setting - something hard to find in a city that's as segregated as Detroit or Milwaukee - it's a rare and worthy cultural experience to check out, even if it surpasses the typical one-hour Catholic Mass timetable.

As we waited for our bus back downtown, we saw vehicle-after-vehicle leaving the neighborhood with tons of flowers and other plantlife inside them.

Eastern Market was having one of its trademark theme days, and the Detroit staple would put any neighborhood farmer's market to shame. It's one of America's best.

Our bus brought us to a short walk away from our hotel, where a college friend met us for a journey down the amazing riverwalk on the Detroit River.

The sights along the Detroit side of the river: The GM Renaissance Center, with tons of attractions and fine dining inside and fantastic architecture outside.

Photo: Jay Sorgi

The "fist," symbolizing the great heavyweight boxing champion who called Detroit home, Joe Louis.

Photo: Jay Sorgi

The sights along the other side? Canada.

The view of Windsor, Canada from the Detroit Riverwalk. | Photo: Jay Sorgi

We then shared time at a park that might compete neck-and-neck with New York's Central Park as a conglomeration of fun attractions, Belle Isle.

Think of the fun of Milwaukee's Lake and Veterans Parks with all the kids attractions, the beaches and the lagoon, except the lagoon is nearly a mile wide and the park has an aquarium, a Great Lakes museum, a giant slide, a monstrous monument of a fountain and the site of an Indy Car race. Most of it is free.

We checked out the aquarium during our time there. It might be the equivalent of about half of what you might see at the aquatic exhibit of the Milwaukee County Zoo, minus the sea lion show but plus a major education into invasive species, something the Great Lakes has been battling in recent years.

Fish at the Belle Isle Aquarium. | Photo: Jay Sorgi

My son loved looking at the fishies. Of course, a trip to the nearby playground had to be included, too.

Detroithistorical.org says that in recent years, parts of Belle Isle had fallen into disrepair reflective of the Motor City's struggles. When Detroit fell into bankruptcy, it leased the park to the State of Michigan, which made it a state park and currently operates it. Belle Isle, like Detroit, is on a comeback.

From downtown, Belle Isle is about a seven mile drive on Jefferson Street. If you use the bus, much of the ride down Jefferson might feel like the neighborhood around 35th and Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee. You have to know what you're doing, but during the day, I felt safe on that street. Then, when reaching the bridge on East Grand Boulevard, you'd have nearly a one-mile walk over a bridge with a fantastic view of the city and the downtown skyline before enjoying the park.

You'll burn calories and gain smiles as you do it.

We needed to fill our stomachs, and we had two meals waiting for us afterward - two which again are Detroit traditions: Greek food and the Coney Dog.

American and Lafayette Coney Dogs in Detroit. | Photo: Jay Sorgi

First stop: Michigan Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard, the home of the greatest hot dog feud in American history: American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island, a pair of neighboring hot dog joints that have gone world famous.

First of all, the question needs to be born out: What is a Coney Dog? It's a hot dog with a slightly-thin, meaty and beanless chili, mustard and a heaping pile of chopped onions. Ketchup is not "allowed." In other words, my ketchup-loving son isn't ready to coney-up yet.

Then, there's the Detroit version of the Hatfields and the McCoy's...well, not that bloodthirsty...and the small spot of turf upon which they fight.

The story goes, according to Crain's Detroit, that Gust Keros came from Greece to America in the early 1900's and started selling hot dogs. He opened American. Keros' brother came to America, soon after, and that brother opened up his own spot "next door using a different chili and hotdogs."

The rivalry then began, but it's apparently a friendly and symbiotic rivalry. They want to beat each other, but they need the other's presence to help raise their success.

Per his orders, we went to Lafayette, where I enjoyed my first Coney, exactly as the traditional recipe demanded. In comparison to the souped-up, fun red, white and blue decorations of American (and their apparently victorious dogs), Lafayette is as simple of a diner look as it gets. It's about the food, solely about the food.

A coney dog at Lafayette Coney Island. | Photo: Jay Sorgi

As advertised, the hot dog has a snap, even a little crunch to it. The triumvirate of other ingredients make it spectacular cuisine.

Can I say I like Lafayette better than American? I didn't have enough room in my stomach to try the other, as I had to save room for a late dinner at a Greektown staple.

Try both when you come in town and compare.

After a late-afternoon crash at the hotel, we woke up and took my son's newest favorite method of transportation, the People Mover, to get a late-night dinner at a second Greektown staple, the Golden Fleece. It seemed we weren't alone in being Wisconsin-loving travelers to Detroit, as we saw a guy in a Packers shirt enjoyed the cuisine. He was possibly one of the countless Brewers fans we saw the next night a few blocks away at Comerica Park.

Unlike Niki's, the Golden Fleece's claim to fame is the traditional Greek cuisine, gyros. After two coney dogs, my stomach wanted something a little lighter that lit up...and I mean lit up in flames: Saganaki.

Saganaki at the Golden Fleece in Detroit. | Photo: Jay Sorgi

The dish is fried cheese that gets a second treatment of heat...specifically with a brandy-doused flambée.

Wait...brandy...cheese...are we sure this isn't Wisconsin cuisine?

Whether it's Greek or Green Bay-influenced, it is spectacular - both the visual and the food.

One People Mover ride later, that meal put my little guy and I into sleepytime mode. With an incredible Monday on the way, filled with baseball and life lessons, we would need the rest.

Beyond what we experienced, there are so many other restaurants that make Detroit something for the stomach and taste buds to dream about.

Among them:

Cheli's Chili Bar , Downtown across the street from Comerica Park. This restaurant has a major Wisconsin connection, former Wisconsin Badgers and Detroit Red Wings star Chris Chelios who owns the place. It's usually open weekdays for lunches and before Tigers games.

The Hudson Cafe , Downtown on Woodward Avenue between Grand River and Gratiot Avenues. (It was on our list before understandably oversleeping Tuesday after a long, close and fun Brewers-Tigers game.) It owns brunch in Detroit. Owns it. Classically trained french cooking that's affordable.

Slow's Bar B Q , Corktown neighborhood on Michigan Avenue. The only reason we didn't go here is because the place we chose across the street had a more friendly menu for five-year-olds. If your kid or kid-at-heart likes BBQ, though...watch out. You'll get run over by flavor, as described by Adam Richman in his "Best Sandwich in America" competition.

Even Brewers All-Star Carlos Gomez loves it...sort of.