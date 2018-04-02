96-year-old usher celebrates over 30 seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Baseball has returned to Miller Park and the city of Milwaukee.

If you decide to catch and game, sitting around section 216, you should stop and say hello to Lou Montgomery; the clubs veteran usher.

"I really don't consider it work," said Lou. "It's a fun job, I have one of the best jobs in the ballpark. I know that."

At 96-years-young, Lou has seen it all over 32 seasons with the Brewers, and he likes the way things are going.

"They picked up on of the original Brewer's players, in Lorenzo Cain," said Lou. "It's good to see him come back. He's older, but he's a lot better ball player then he was when he left. I really think this year's brewer team will be very competitive."

Baseball has always been apart of Lou's life, but he hasn't always rooted for the home team.

"It's not good to say in Milwaukee, but I grew up in a small town in Indiana, and I grew up a Cubs fan because of my dad and his brother," said Lou. "It wasn't until they put the cubs and brewers in the same division that I became 100 percent brewers fan. I'm not a cub fan anymore."

With his full allegiance to the crew, Lou has no intentions of retiring. Simply adding perhaps the purest words a fan of this game to utter.

"It's never a problem to come see a baseball game," said Lou.