1982 Brewers infielder Rob Picciolo passes away

One of the members of the greatest team in Milwaukee Brewers history, the 1982 World Series squad, has passed away.

The Brewers announced that Rob Picciolo died. He was 64.

Picciolo acted as a utility infielder with the team from 1982-83. He played in 36 games in those two years, hitting .250 with two RBI.

The majority of his career was in Oakland, where he spent parts of seven of his nine MLB seasons. Picciolo came to Milwaukee in a trade for Mike Warren and Johnny Evans in 1982. Milwaukee won the American League pennant that year and made the team's only World Series appearance, falling to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.

Later on, he spent time coaching the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels.