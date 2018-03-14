Zoos tweeting Amazon-style animal reviews

Who doesn’t love a funny hashtag? Beginning on March 9, zoos and aquariums began tweeting hilarious reviews of their animals as if they were products on Amazon using the hashtag #rateaspecies. The creativity here is just amazing, so it’s no wonder these tweets went viral!

The Oregon Zoo started it all with a tweet about an otter, crediting him for being “sturdy built, totally winter-ready and waterproof”:

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Overall very good first impressions. Sturdy built, totally winter-ready and waterproof. Only comes in brown but that’s actually a plus for me. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/IK99ODsTPT — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 9, 2018

The Oregon Zoo then gave four stars and similarly high praise to a “stylish” owl for his A+ “sound quality”:

YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED

This stylish little unit is amazing. Sound quality A+. No distortion at full volume but bass is a little weak. Top rotates which is a plus. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/OYaWOfzosA — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 9, 2018

The zoo followed up with more tweet reviews. Behold, a newly-born penguin whose “craftsmanship seems good”:

THOUGHT IT WAS A KNOCKOFF

Looked like this right out of the package. Started beeping but they said that was normal. Craftsmanship seems good. Fun#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/hVZEYoRgB3 — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 9, 2018

Meet this tiny turtle who “came with [a] super cute case” and “retractable accessories”:

SO GOOD

Came with super cute case. Not the fastest but outlasts every comparable unit. Retractable accessories. Dropped into a pond and still works perfectly#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/Y3q3a0KOjo — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 9, 2018

All of these creatures received four stars, which tells me that perhaps the Oregon Zoo is a bit stingy with the elusive fifth star!

This hashtag was too fun not to participate in. So the Monterey Bay Aquarium joined with a jellyfish review, claiming the long-tentacled invertebrates are “so soothing, lowers your heart rate instantly”:

WASN'T READY

Best thing for the times. So soothing, lowers your heart rate instantly. Could watch for hours and hours, better than most programming out there. Especially popular since 2016.#ratesapecies pic.twitter.com/kFZH3DCyYQ — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) March 9, 2018

In addition to the Oregon Zoo, the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, California Academy of Sciences, scientists, museums and even animal fan clubs got in on the fun!

It’s an understatement to say that the #rateaspecies hashtag will keep you entertained for hours as you look at cute animal pics, such as this echidna:

2/5 stars only. The description stated it was a mammal. Upon arrival this echidna laid an egg. A baby hatched out, that I later found out is called a puggle. I swear if I wanted more Harry Potter Fantastic Beasts I would by another book!#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/DHrU3gZvzx — Rick Schwartz (@ZooKeeperRick) March 9, 2018

The best parts were the jokes, like this one about an albino alligator:

NOT AS EXPECTED

Color not as shown (not even CLOSE!!!), supposed to be predator but just sits on heated rock all day and let turtles walk all over him (if ambush predators are so different you should tell people) also missing one toe???#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/5EAdkDN5D4 — CA AcademyOfSciences (@calacademy) March 9, 2018

Or this monkey with the “highest possible rating, no thumbs up!” Ah, we love a good primate joke:

NO THUMBS UP

Aspiring home brewers will find lots to be impressed by in this efficient model. Hard to reach unless you're an adept climber. Highest-possible rating; no thumbs up!#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/EXHxFoLS4B — Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) March 9, 2018

You can tell that everyone had a ball writing these tweets:



PROS: High-quality squeak system, thrives in rocky situations, hay for days.

CONS: Maybe TOO cute. Potential pun hazard. #pikaboo #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/jTFFGImVhO — Yosemite Conservancy (@YoseConservancy) March 9, 2018

These #rateaspecies reviews are filled with hilarious commentary on all your favorite animals, from the cute and cuddly to the bizarre and dangerous. What would your #rateaspecies rating be? Let us know in the comments!

