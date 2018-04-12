Zooey Deschanel's daughter tells her not to sing

Zooey Deschanel is an actress who also dabbles in singing — but not just as a hobby. She’s part of a popular band called She & Him, and she is slated to play Belle in a live musical rendition of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Deschanel is also a mom of two, and she admitted in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that she’s hoping her “Beauty and the Beast” performance will prove to her daughter, Elsie, that she can really sing.

“At least it will prove to her that I’m a singer, and she can’t tell me to stop singing, which is what she does all the time,” Deschanel said when asked what her daughter will think of her mom playing the role of a Disney princess. “She’s like ‘mommy, stop singing,'” she continued, mimicking her daughter by wagging her finger.

It’s hilarious to think that even someone as talented as Deschanel could have their child ask them to stop singing because, honestly, all parents have been there.

Thankfully, the actress and singer’s two-year-old gave her permission to continue singing after learning it hurt her mom’s feelings when she asked her not to do it.

“I’ll be, like, ‘What? My feelings are hurt,'” Deschanel said. “And then she goes, ‘OK, Mommy. You can sing.'”

You can hear Deschanel recount the adorable story here:

Next time your child questions your singing ability, maybe you can go the Deschanel route. Try explaining that telling you not to sing hurts your feelings, too, and see if that helps. If that doesn’t work, try not to take it too personally. After all, kids say the darnedest things!

