Photo: Zach Braff, Dax Shepard look identical

Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel. Millie Bobbie Brown and Natalie Portman. Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid. Hollywood is full of look-alikes.

But here’s one that may top all other cases of famous doppelgangers. Actors Zach Braff and Dax Shepard may just be twins separated at birth.

On Shepard’s podcast, “Armchair Expert,” the two actors talked about everything from crushes to cars. At one point, Shepard mentioned how his wife, actor Kristen Bell, once took a photo of the duo at an awards show and used a face swap app to switch their faces. Interestingly enough, their faces after the swap don’t look all that different. It turns out the men look nearly identical!

Shepard recently shared the funny photo on Instagram.

During the interview, Shepard mentioned a few times how strange it was to look at someone who looked so similar to himself.

“You’re getting lost in your own eyes,” Braff said, referencing Debbie Gibson’s hit ’80s pop song “Lost in Your Eyes.” He later tweeted, “I’m gonna get this put on a T-shirt”.

Years ago @IMKristenBell took a FaceSwap picture of @daxshepard1 and I.

I’m gonna get this put on a T-shirt. pic.twitter.com/La4fcHx9ie — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) April 4, 2018

You can listen to the full episode of Shepard’s podcast online in all its twinning glory, and “Armchair Expert” is also available to subscribe on most podcast streaming services.

Do you think they are dead ringers?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.