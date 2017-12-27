'80s and '90s McDonald's Happy Meal toys

Call me old-fashioned, but I much prefer the dinosaur, Flintstones and Barbie-themed Happy Meal toys from the 1980s and ’90s to the minions and Pokémon trinkets found inside of the meals nowadays. While I’m sure kids still get just as excited about their Happy Meals in 2017, the toys of old remain special in my memory. If you feel the same way, you might also be an ’80s/’90s kid.

Prepare for a trip down memory lane:

1. “Lion King”

Who wouldn’t want to recreate key “Lion King” moments with Nala, Simba and the rest of the crew? Enough trips to McDonald’s meant you could collect all of the characters!

All the @McDonalds Happy Meal toys you forgot you collected in the 90s https://t.co/IPIQDoEAxD pic.twitter.com/O4IXmfeA2N — Comedy Central UK (@ComedyCentralUK) April 11, 2016

2. Hamburger

Consider this the original “Transformer.”

AlexMackAttack/Imgur

3. Ronald McDonald And Other McDonald’s Characters

McDonald’s helped bring Ronald McDonald, the Hamburglar and the rest of the fast food chain’s characters to life by including them in kids’ Happy Meals. Pretty brilliant marketing, huh? If you miss these guys, you can purchase the entire lot on eBay for $29.99.

eBay

4. “The Mighty Ducks”

McDonald’s was (and still is) great at bringing kids’ favorite movies to life. These “Mighty Ducks” figurines were too cool!

5. Mattel Dolls

Remember when Happy Meals came with little Mattel dolls you could play with? Ah, the good old days! This set can still be a part of your life if you purchase the lot from eBay. Is it your lucky day or what?

eBay

6. “The Flintstones”

If you don’t see these and automatically think “Yabba dabba doo,” then you definitely didn’t enjoy this show as much as I did in the ’80s and ’90s.

from $4,99 – #vintage Flintstones Toy Lot 80s 90s Nanco Plush, Mcdonalds Premiums + More https://t.co/vBch7WXq3e pic.twitter.com/SLat1XAS0Z — Retro Toys (@toys_vintage) May 31, 2017

7. “Sesame Street”

The Cookie Monster is always a hit, even when you’re chowing down on french fries instead of dessert. We love how McDonald’s was always bringing our favorite TV shows and movies to life.

Stanstanbutcherman/Reddit

8. Fast Food Figurines

Hey—who says you can’t play with your food?

9. Classics

“The Muppets,” “Garfield” and chicken nugget characters? Back in the day, it didn’t get cooler than this.

10. Trick Or Treat

McDonald’s always did it big for the holidays. And come Halloween time, it was all treats and no tricks!

If that wasn’t enough to make you feel your age, then seeing how much Beanie Babies, Precious Moments figurines and Legos are selling for online certainly will! But even if you’re feeling pretty old right about now, you’ve got to admit that reliving your childhood through these photos was fun.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.