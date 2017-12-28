This fake grass flushes like a toilet for dogs

While owning a dog can definitely be a wonderful experience, it does come with responsibilities, including taking your furry friend outside for plenty of bathroom breaks. Do you ever wish you could train your dog to use the toilet? Well, now thanks to an innovative gadget called the Woofloo dog toilet, you can—sort of. The Woofloo is an artificial patch of grass that functions as a self-cleaning toilet for your pooch.

The product removes urine every 1-2 hours by flushing it out with water, just like a traditional toilet. The urine is flushed through to a floor trap or drain point, so no cleanup on your part is necessary. Unfortunately, you will still need to pick up your pup’s poop, but the product’s manufacturer promises no “poop traces” will be left behind thanks to the special artificial grass.

You know you want to see a demonstration! Check out the Woofloo in action below:

People’s reactions to the video on Facebook were definitely mixed, with some more than a bit skeptical of its application in the real world.

“You still have to clean this up and it will surely smell,” read one comment.

“He wouldn’t use it, takes him all day to find a spot,” said another.

But some fans thought it could be useful for certain types of dog owners:

“This is perfect for high-rise apartment living on bad weather days especially,” said another.

The Woofloo is available for purchase online, and sells for between $140 and $305, depending on the size and whether you get it with or without the flushing system. Included in your purchase is the artificial pet grass, a flexible 10-foot drain hose and a potty training guide.

Here’s a video testimonial from a customer, who says the product saved her grass:

What will they think of next?!

