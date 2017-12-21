Woman accidentally texted Sarah Michelle Gellar

Getting engaged is always a super-exciting moment. When Charlyn Willis got engaged to her fiancé, Dennis Aikens, she texted her sister to tell her the good news. Only she accidentally didn’t text her sister — somehow, the text ended up being sent to none other than “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” actress Sarah Michelle Gellar!

Gellar reacted in the most awesome way possible: She shared the photo of Willis showing off her engagement ring with the world by posting it to Facebook:

“This is #CharlynWillis. She got engaged yesterday, and menat to text her sister, but in all the excitement, got me instead. Her sister didn’t respond, but I did. So please help me say congrats, to Charlyn. (And her fiancé whose name I don’t know) #congratulations,” Gellar wrote.

How sweet!

Willis chimed in to thank the actress for her kind words. “Thank you Sarah!” she wrote. “His name is Dennis! Thank you so much for this. You’ve truly made my engagement experience even more of a life changer! Please know when we set a date, I’ll be reaching out to invite you, Freddie, and the kids! ”

People heeded Gellar’s request to send messages of congratulations to the happy couple.

“#CharlynWillis – you mistakenly texted the savior! I’d say this is a great blessing for your upcoming wedding!!! Congrats!!! Sarah – you rock,” read one comment.

“This, right here, is why I love Sarah Michelle Gellar so much. Congrats, Charlyn! I hope you and your fiancé share many wonderful, happy years together. <3,” said another.

Over on her own Facebook page, Willis expressed her excitement over her engagement as well as the amazing announcement she received via a celebrity:

What a great engagement story! When Willis and Aikens look back on the day they decided to become husband and wife, we’re guessing they’ll never forget the famous stranger who shared their good news!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.