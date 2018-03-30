Your pool needs a wine bottle float

The countdown to summer is on! Lazy days by the pool and sun-filled afternoons lounging at the beach can’t come soon enough. Fun accessories, like comfortable chairs, festive lawn sprinklers and quirky pool floats make long-awaited summer days even better. Not surprisingly, pool float mania shows no signs of stopping.

If you haven’t jumped on board yet, this summer’s floats are irresistible. From unicorns, swans and emojis to favorite foods like pizza, there is officially a pool float to match every personality. Now, there are even life-size wine bottles to keep your summer fun afloat!

Wine on the Water

You can opt for a cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc, rosé, sparkling rosé and even a Champagne pool float. Each one is about seven feet long, so there is space to share with a friend or spread out and get comfortable. Plus, there definitely won’t be a hangover the next day!

Kangaroo

The Pool Room’s Champagne bottle, which is $70 on Amazon, is made for celebrating special occasions. On a summer birthday, anniversary or holiday weekend, it is the perfect accessory. This bottle of bubbly will definitely get the party started.

If millennial pink is more your speed, you can opt for a sparkling rosé float for $24.99. This float would pair perfectly with a tasty bowl of frosé sorbet, would it not?

Target

The wine bottle pool floats range from $25 to $50 and naturally, the Champagne floats are on the high end. They are comparable to a good bottle of vino, but these bottles will last longer than one pool party. In fact, they’re among the more reasonable pool floats available this summer. Some of the more elaborate party floats cost more than $125.

FRIDAYS A post shared by The Pool Room (@inthepoolroom) on Jul 7, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

However, these pricier new floats, like Funboy’s Retro Pink Convertible Float or unicorn-shaped “Party Island” floats, have space for all your friends and a cooler to chill your favorite drinks. Just make sure your summer destination is big enough to hold them all!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.