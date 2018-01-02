How to win HGTV's $1.8 million dream home

Gleaming marble countertops, sparkling clean floors and sweeping sunset views. Who wouldn’t want a stunning new dream house?

If you’ve been dreaming of owning a gorgeous house, today could be your lucky day. HGTV is once again giving away a luxurious home as part of its annual Dream Home Giveaway Sweepstakes. As if the house wasn’t enough, the winner will also get $250,000 and a new 2018 Honda Accord.

Since the first one in 1997, the HGTV Dream Home Giveaway has blossomed into one of America’s biggest sweepstakes. In 2016, the winner was selected out of 127 million entries!

This year’s prize house is a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath in Gig Harbor, Washington—just 45 minutes from Seattle. Fully furnished and situated right on the harbor, this is an one sweet deal for the low, low price of free. Constructed in the 1970s, the 3,500-square foot home was remodeled by HGTV experts to make it the perfect dream home.

The entire package is valued at more than $1.8 million. Just don’t forget you’ll have to pay Uncle Sam some hefty taxes if you win. The IRS doesn’t give a hoot if you earned $100,000 or received it as a prize. All past winners of the contest ended up selling their homes for a pretty penny because they were unable to keep up with the expenses.

HGTV / David A. Land

Though it might seem disappointing to win a gorgeous home only to sell it, the perks of winning the contest add up to a pretty amazing experience. HGTV also surprises the winner with an “ambush” and flies them out to see the home where they vacation and enjoy all the amenities.

Check out the interior of the 2018 HGTV Dream Home below.

Want to drop your name in the hat? To enter you must be at least 21 years old. Enter on HGTV’s or DIY Network’s website. You can enter online or mail your entry in. You can even enter a couple times every day if you’re feeling particularly ambitious. The contest ends Feb. 16, 2018 at 5 p.m. EST. The winner will be selected from a random drawing on Feb. 27, 2018. Good luck!

See a tour of the Dream Home’s exterior below.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.