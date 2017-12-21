Wife throws party for husband's vasectomy

Kimberly and Jason Hemperly are a beautiful family of four, and they plan on staying that way. They have two children, a little boy and a little girl, and they don’t wish to have any more kids. So they did what they felt was necessary to keep that from happening—Jason decided to have a vasectomy.

Kimberly supported this decision and was very appreciative of her husband for being willing to “take one for the team.” And to show him, she threw him the best party to celebrate his brave efforts.

The party was appropriately titled, “Balls Voyage,” and was—well—genital-themed. Even the snacks kept with the theme, with a full spread of extra tender beef jerky, sausages and meatballs and a cake decorated with the words “Snip Snap” available to all.

Clearly, this wife thought of everything. She posted about the “Balls Voyage” affair to Facebook, and it got way more attention than the couple ever expected. At the time of publication, it had been viewed over 64,000 times.

She captioned the post, “My husband is taking one for the team and to celebrate this momentous occasion I felt the need to throw him a little ‘Balls Voyage’ party for his upcoming procedure. Because omg y’all nobody is more excited about this than me.”

Even the dress code was vasectomy-related. Jason wore a shirt that read, “Time to retire the swim team,” while his two children each wore “Swim team survivor” tees. Very clever, indeed!

People responded to these photos online, thinking that the couple was really going above and beyond for this celebration—and loving every bit of it.

“This is the best thing ever,” one person commented on the Facebook post.

“This is hilarious,” someone chimed in on Twitter.

We love this family’s sense of humor. But what’s most important is that both husband were wife are on-board with the decision. “We feel like two is plenty for us. We were lucky enough to be blessed with one of each and we know sometimes that isn’t always the case,” Kimberly told Babble. She also mentioned that she greatly admires her husband for being willing to do this for their family.

“He’s very selfless in that way,” Kimberly told the publication. “Very compassionate and caring. We couldn’t be happier with our little family.”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.