Who pays for Meghan Markle's wardrobe?

Meghan Markle will join the British royal family on May 19 when she walks down the aisle to say “I do” to Prince Harry. As she narrows down her options for the perfect wedding gown, the American actress continues to turn heads with each and every outfit.

But her designer threads beg the question: Who is paying for all of those expensive outfits she’s been wearing?

The answer: she is, for now! Markle was until recently a successful actress. She starred on the USA Network show “Suits” for seven seasons (leaving, you know, to marry a prince). She earned $50,000 per episode for an annual salary of roughly $450,000 according to Fortune.

Additionally, Markle earned other income from several movies she appeared in, as well as two capsule collections she designed with the Canadian clothing brand Reitmans.

Prince Harry might be filling up her closet as well. His estimated net worth is about $40 million, including the nearly $16 million he inherited from his late mother’s estate on his 30th birthday. Additionally, Harry inherited money from his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, after her death in 2002, according to Newsweek.

Meghan’s Style

Markle has shown a taste for the finer things in life, such as when she posed for her engagement photos with Prince Harry wearing a $75,000 Ralph & Russo gown.

The outfit Markle wore during her first royal engagement cost $2,212 according to Elle.com. The Mackage Elodie Coat itself cost $550.

When Markle joined the royal family at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey — her first event alongside the Queen — she wore a $1,000 white coat from British designer Amanda Wakeley.

When Markle appeared at the Royal Foundation Forum alongside Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince Willam, she wore a navy Jason Wu belted wrap dress which costs $1,785.

Designers and brands would no doubt love to dress a soon-to-be royal, as items worn by Kate Middleton (dubbed “the Kate effect”) and her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, tend to fly off the shelves. “The Meghan effect” seems to be happening as well. For example, after Markle wore a $750 white coat from Line The Label to announce her engagement to Prince Harry, it promptly sold out!

After Markle and Harry tie the knot

Once Prince Harry and Markle wed, she will no longer have to pay for her wardrobe on her own. She will become an official working member of the royal family and her clothing budget for official events will come from her father-in-law, Prince Charles.



As People reports, Prince Charles provides a clothing budget for Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry for official outings. The funds come from his Duchy of Cornwall income, which covers other expenses related to the royals’ work. (The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate of 53,000 hectares — around 130,000 acres — of land in 23 counties throughout England.)

Unlike Hollywood stars, you will never see a royal family member in a free outfit. They are not allowed to accept free clothes.

Although Markle will certainly dress in a sophisticated and polished fashion befitting a royal, let’s not forget she can also rock casual attire just as easily as an evening gown. Remember this simple white button-down she wore to the Invictus Games? Paired with $228 MOTHER jeans — and that smile — she looked like a million bucks.

