Who is Princess Eugenie?

Six months ago, millions of people around the world watched Britain’s Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle, an American actress, in a grand wedding. The British royal family gathered to do it all over again when Princess Eugenie married her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, on Friday, Oct. 12, in yet another royal wedding.

The 28-year-old princess got married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, which is the same location where her cousin, Prince Harry, got married in May. Windsor Castle is located outside of London and the chapel is considered a smaller, more intimate location for royal weddings than Westminster Abbey, where Prince William married in 2011.

Whose Daughter Is Princess Eugenie?

Princess Eugenie is the youngest daughter of the Duke of York (Prince Andrew) and his ex-wife, the Duchess of York (Sarah Ferguson, also known as “Fergie”). Eugenie has an elder sister, Princess Beatrice, who is 30 years old. Their father, the Duke of York, is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Philip), following Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

The princess has many cousins, including the Duke of Cambridge (Prince William) and the Duke of Sussex (Prince Harry). She is currently ninth in line for the throne, so it’s unlikely we’ll ever see her as queen of England. Princess Eugenie is, however, very active in charity work in the U.K.

Who Is Jack Brooksbank?

The couple met through mutual friends at a ski resort in Verbier, Switzerland, in 2010, where the princess’ father owns a chalet. The resort is a popular location for vacationing royals. At the time they met, Brooksbank was working as a waiter, having decided to forgo college (or “uni,” as the Brits call it).

Brooksbank has worked in nightlife in London — most notably as the manager of a nightclub called Mahiki that was a popular partying spot for the young royals. He’s currently a brand ambassador for Casamigos Tequila, which is George Clooney’s tequila brand.

The couple got engaged in Nicaragua in the beginning of 2018. In the Duchess of York’s memoir, she called Brooksbank her daughter’s “first true love.” (Somewhat confusingly, however, Princess Eugenie also has a dog named Jack.)

According to Vanity Fair, the princess and her now-husband moved into Ivy Cottage, a three-bedroom house on the grounds of Kensington Palace earlier this year. This would make them neighbors of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (William and Kate) and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Harry and Meghan).

Princess Eugenie Works Full-Time

Princess Eugenie works full-time in the art world. According to a 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she worked in London as associate director of a contemporary art gallery called Hauser & Wirth, and she also worked for two years in New York City at an online auction house called Paddle8.

She attended Newcastle University in the U.K. and earned a combined honors BA in English literature, history of art and politics in 2012.

Princess Eugenie has as an active Instagram presence (for a royal) and often posts throwback photos of her sister and her parents, such as this adorable snap:

About The Wedding Guests

Princess Eugenie’s wedding was a grand occasion with a performance by opera singer Andrea Bocelli during the ceremony. In addition to 800 invited guests, 1,200 members of the British public were able to enter a lottery to watch the wedding on Windsor grounds.

Following the reception on Oct. 12, which will be hosted by the Queen, the princess and her new husband are throwing a party on the afternoon of Oct. 13, which will have “funfair rides” and “plenty of cocktails.”

Princess Eugenie is friends with a number of British celebrities, including pop stars Ellie Goulding and Ed Sheeran. They, as well as Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, David and Victoria Beckham, and Cara Delevingne were invited. Also expected to attend were Cressida Bonas, who is Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend and was introduced to him by Eugenie, as well as Misha Noono, a fashion designer who is also friends with Markle.

The princess also invited the surgeon and others who helped her with spinal surgery for scoliosis at age 12.

Of course, the royal family all turned out for the nuptials, which will be hosted by the Duke and Duchess of York, who divorced in 1996. The princess is extremely close to her mother and they reportedly talk on the phone as many as three times a day.

Although her mother has been on the outs with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh since before the divorce due to an infidelity scandal, the family reunited for the happy occasion.

Five-year-old Prince George was a page boy in the wedding, like he was in May for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Charlotte a bridesmaid (like a a flower girl). Princess Beatrice was the maid of honor, and Brooksbank’s brother Thomas was the best man.

