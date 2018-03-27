This white button-down never comes untucked

A classic white button-down shirt is such a great wardrobe staple. You can dress it up or dress it down — it goes just as well with jeans as it does with dressy trousers. With the right accessories, it’s anything but boring. Although it’s a versatile must in your closet, it can be difficult to find one that fits just right.

You want it to be fitted, but not too tight. And sometimes it seems like it’s impossible to keep it tucked in and looking neat all day, which kind of defeats the purpose when you’re going for a chic look.

If you’ve had one or more of these problems and given up on finding the ultimate white button-down shirt, meet the Perfect Stretch Bodysuit from J. Crew. Yep, it’s actually not a shirt, it’s a bodysuit, which is why it will stay tucked in all day long, whether you’re bending down to pick up toddlers or reaching to grab something off of a high shelf.

It sounds crazy, but also kind of genius!

J. Crew

The Perfect Stretch bodysuit comes in black and white and eliminates the need for tucking altogether. It’s made with cotton and a hint of stretch for the perfect fit. It’s priced at $78.

“Plus, it has a superflattering tush shape for minimal underwear lines and easy, perfectly placed snaps, so it’s as comfortable as it is cute—promise,” reads J. Crew’s description.

J. Crew is not the only retailer that has turned the classic button-down into a bodysuit. The Fitted Long Sleeve Essential Shirt Bodysuit from Express comes in black or white and is being sold for $59.50, and there’s currently a buy-one-get-one-free promotion.

Express

On Amazon, you can get the Soojun Women OL Bodysuit Blouse Front Buttoned Shirt with Collar in a variety of colors and styles for between $19.99 and $23.99.

Honestly, I’m not sure why someone didn’t come up wit this sooner. Would you give the button-down/bodysuit hybrid a try?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.