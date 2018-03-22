Where to buy a retro convertible pool float

Summer is right around the corner, and it’s time to start stocking up with essentials for the season. In addition to sunscreen and swimsuits, you’re going to want to invest in some water toys. Whether you’re hitting the pool or the beach, the right float can totally bring your summer fun to the next level.

Last year, giant pink flamingo pool floats were all the rage and emoji pool floats really made a splash. This year, there’s a new float that’s sure to be populating everyone’s Instagram feeds, and it’s totally #summergoals. Made by Funboy, the Retro Pink Convertible Float is actually a Queen sized daybed for two, so even if you don’t have access to water, you can just lounge on it in your backyard. Why not?!

It also features a front cooler for ice, drinks, speakers and more as well as dual cupholders. Check it out:

Funboy

How fun! This totally reminds me of a Barbie car I had as a kid.

It’s available for $128 on the Funboy website. While that might seem a little expensive for a summer accessory, it’s a lot cheaper than your other option for getting a convertible on the water: the Amphicar, which has gone for as much as $123,000 in recent years. Getty Images | Gustavo Caballero

Funboy also offers other kitschy pool toys, like this Yacht Float. Also priced at $128, it’s the only way a lot of people could say they could afford to buy a yacht!

Funboy

Another way to cruise in style on the water is with the Private Jet Float. This one will only set you back $99, so it’s actually kind of a bargain in comparison!

Funboy

If you don’t actually need your floats to be functional, these bobbing mermaid tales will make your pool look super-whimsical and would be perfect for a themed party:

Funboy

I am now officially excited for summer and all the pool and beach days that come with it!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.