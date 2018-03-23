Candy-free ways to fill plastic Easter eggs

My most fond memories of Easter mornings were going on Easter egg hunts! Brightly colored plastic eggs filled with Peeps, chocolate and jelly beans, hidden throughout the house and backyard waiting to be discovered? Those were the days!

Now if you’re a parent, maybe you’re playing with the idea of filling Easter eggs with goodies other than candy. No one wants their kids overdoing it on the sweets if it’s at all avoidable, right? Well, if you’re planning on hosting your own Easter egg hunt this year, and are looking for creative ideas to fill those eggs sans candy, below is a list of ideas that will delight kids of all ages!

1. LEGOs

Separate a LEGO set and stick pieces in each egg. Kids get to use their imagination and you get to see what they end up building!

2. Shoe;aces

Tie up your kids’ kicks with the colorful new laces he or she finds during the hunt!

3. Hair Accessories

Clips, hair ties and flexible headbands are all perfect sizes to fit in plastic Easter eggs.

4. Stickers

This one is a no-brainer: Stickers make everyone happy!

5. Puzzle Pieces

Break apart a complicated puzzle and fill each egg with a few pieces. Once all the eggs are collected, have the kids spend the afternoon putting it back together.

6. Key Chains

All kids use backpacks during the school year, so give them some fun key chains to accessorize them with!

7. Temporary Tattoos

Temporary tattoos are universally loved by kids. Plus, you can fit a whole stack of all different types in an egg.

8. Erasers

Cute, tiny erasers come in all fun shapes and sizes, plus they are useful.

9. Nail Polish

Post-hunt, everyone can paint their nails!

10. Baking Ingredients

Hide sandwich baggies of ingredients — like chocolate chips or sprinkles — and a recipe inside your egg.

11. Mini Play-Doh

Hide party-sized Play-Doh in each egg, then spend the day making crafts with it.

12. Seed Packets

It’s springtime! With seed packets, you can plant flowers and other plants with the kids and wait in anticipation as they grow.

13. Party-sized Snack Packs

Goldfish, fruit snacks, pretzels — treats don’t have to be loaded with sugar.

14. Seashells

Collecting shells is always a great way to spend the day at the beach, so why not throw a few into your egg hunt?

15. DIY Jewelry

Fill eggs with beads, string and trinkets that can be used to make pretty jewelry.

16. Finger Puppets

After your hunt, why not have a little finger puppet play? Each kid can have their own role and set of lines.

17. Bouncy Balls

These can provide hours of entertainment!

18. Toy Cars

Who doesn’t like playing with mini-race cars?

19. Coins

No matter who old you are, money is always nice to receive! Maybe you can have the Easter Bunny gift mini piggy banks after the hunt.

20. Lip Balm and Lotions

Lip balms and lotions all come in mini sizes, which is ideal for fitting into eggs.

21. Balloons

Fill them with air after the hunt and you’re ready for a party!

