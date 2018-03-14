Watch this funny Stephen Hawking interview

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking passed away on March 14 at the age of 76. He leaves behind a great legacy. His book, “A Brief History of Time,” was written to help non-scientists understand fundamental questions of physics and existence, such as where the universe came from and how it began. It sold 10 million copies in 20 years and was translated in 30 languages.

Hawking was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 1963, at the age of 21. Although he was initially given just a few years to live, he beat the odds and went on to become one of the world’s most preeminent scientists. Gradually, the disease paralyzed him and he lost his ability to speak, though he was still able to communicate through a speech-generating device.

While Hawking was most well-known for his brilliant scientific mind and his determination to remain independent in the face of his disability, he also had a great sense of humor. Back in 2014, Hawking was a guest on “Last Week Tonight” with host John Oliver. In the interview, Hawking showcased his comedic chops. Check out the hilarious clip below:

Who knew Hawking had the skills of a roast comedian? When Oliver says, “You’ve stated that you believe that there could be an infinite number of parallel universes. Does that mean there’s a universe out there where I’m smarter than you?” Hawking’s response is an epic burn: “And also a universe where you’re funny.”

He also tells Oliver that despite the possibility of an infinite number of universes, there’s no way in which the comedian could ever score a date with actress Charlize Theron.

Hawking also showed his lighter side during appearances on “The Big Bang Theory” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” as well as lending his voice for animated versions of himself on “Futurama” and “The Simpsons.”

Condolences to Hawkings’ loved ones during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed!

[h/t: IFL Science]

