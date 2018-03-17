Watch people overturn this flipped car

It’s amazing what people can accomplish when they band together in the face of adversity. A car was traveling down the highway when it was clipped by another vehicle and flipped over. The driver exited the car and miraculously seemed unharmed. That’s when strangers came to his aid and, together, they were able to flip the car right side up.

Considering a vehicle weighs in the tons, it’s amazing that they were able to pull it off. Check out the incredible video footage below:

Wow! The driver is lucky to be alive, as rollover crashes, although rare, are deadlier than other types of car accidents.

This is not the first time strangers were caught on camera pooling their resources for the common good. When Roberta Ursey and her family were swimming near the M.B. Miller County Pier on Panama City Beach last summer and a rip current threatened to take their lives, 80 onlookers formed a human chain to pull the family out of the ocean.

Similarly, when a man became trapped in a sinking car in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, strangers formed a human chain to pull him to safety:

#Harvey has taken a lot, but it will NEVER take our humanity. We have seen so many neighbors helping each other. THANK YOU #HopeForHouston pic.twitter.com/M8aTACwHhc — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 30, 2017

And people don’t just help each other out—they’re also there to lend a helping hand when wildlife is in peril. When Hurricane Irma left two manatees beached upon the shore of Florida’s Sarasota Bay, strangers who found them banded together to roll the animals onto tarps and get them back into the water.

As for what to do if you encounter a car accident, it’s important to take the proper steps to ensure your safety, and the safety of those involved in the crash. According to CarInsurance.org, you should call 911, and then give an accurate statement about what you witnessed when police arrive on the scene. You should also leave medical treatment to the professionals, as you could be held liable if something goes wrong.

And according to Geico, you should exercise caution when attempting to move a vehicle, as the people in the video did. If it does not seem safe to move the vehicle, you should set up flares or traffic triangles so that the accident site does not cause further harm.

There are also steps you can take to reduce these types of incidents. According to SafeCar.gov, 40 percent of fatal rollover crashes involve excessive speeding, and nearly half of all such accidents involve alcohol, so you should never drink and drive, and you should always obey the speed limit.

As for the video above, it’s so inspiring when people can come together and do something for the greater good! But be careful out there, folks.

