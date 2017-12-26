Backstreet Boy's daughter jams out to NSYNC

If the holidays hit you hard this year, this could be just the thing to cheer you up.

But also consider yourself warned—this will definitely make you feel old.

Seriously, when did the Backstreet Boys become old enough to have children?!

But not only are these men fathers, but they’re fathers to children who love themselves some boy band Christmas music.

Backstreet Boy band member AJ McLean posted a video of his daughter jamming out to an NSYNC Christmas song, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

Getty Images | Ben A. Pruchnie

The singer caught his daughter in action while she was sitting in her car seat. The pair were driving down the road and listening to holiday music.

Their song of choice? NSYNC’s “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays,” proving that the two popular ’90s hit bands aren’t exactly rivals.

Getty Images | Nicholas Hunt

McLean captioned the video, “It’s all love this holiday season. Ava be loving her some @nsync Xmas jams.” Who could blame her? Good taste in music must run in the family!

She must have inherited her singing and dancing abilities from her dad, too, because if this little girl keeps it up, she’s destined for stardom.

Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez

McLean is a dad to not one, but two adorable daughters, and both love their Christmas music. The family also posted a video where they were enjoying some Britney Spears holiday tunes, too.

McLean’s oldest, Ava, is 4 years old, and the latest addition to the McLean family is little Lyric Dean, who was born back in March. The Backstreet Boy and his wife, Rochelle, were married in 2011. Since then, they’ve created a beautiful little family of four.

And while McLean surely loves his singing profession, he admits that being a dad is the best job he’s ever had.

Getty Images | Ethan Miller

“I love being my little girl’s hero. It’s the greatest thing in the world,” he told ET Online. “It makes me want to be a better father, a better husband, a better person. She is the spitting image of me, her personality, and it’s just like the coolest thing in the world. To be a dad is the best job. It’s the best job in the world.”

Getty Images | Rick Diamond

How sweet! Here’s to hoping he keeps the videos of his family coming! Excuse us while we jam along with Ava. It’s a catchy song, no?

