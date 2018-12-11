Victoria's Secret BOGO fleece sweatshirts deal

‘Tis the season for savings! Victoria’s Secret is now giving you the chance to score sportswear items that will help you live up to your 2019 fitness resolutions (or, you know, your resolution to never change out of your leggings) for a fraction of the price.

The Victoria Sport BOGO deal lasts through Dec. 13 at exactly 11:59 p.m. Pacific and allows you to buy one, get one free on some must-have sporty pieces. By shopping select items and using code SPORTBOGO, you’ll be able to save on athleisure wear including fleece crew sweatshirts and more, up to $120.

The fleece crew sweatshirt originally retailed for $39.50, but it’s currently marked down to just $25. And thanks to the BOGO sale, the savings potential doesn’t end there. You can add two of these comfy, cozy sweatshirts to your cart and get them for $12.50 each — meaning your total purchase comes out to $25, when it would have originally cost you $79. Not bad!

You can choose from a burgundy color:

Victoria's Secret

Or a festive bright-red option:

Victoria's Secret

Or, you can always do one of each! It is a BOGO deal, after all.

The sale also includes sports bras, leggings and more. So, you’ll be able to upgrade your fitness wear for a fresh start to the New Year.

These are just some of the pieces included in the sale:

This strappy sports bra is just as cute as it is supportive. It’s available for $34.50, but when you add a second to your cart, you’ll get two for the price of one.

Victoria's Secret

Meanwhile, these leggings will likely be what you live in all year long. From workouts to coffee runs, these will be your comfy go-to bottoms. They’re available for $69.50, but keep in mind that with the deal, you’ll get two pairs for that price.

Victoria's Secret

While the deal is happening, just fill your online cart and enter SPORTBOGO to see the price drop right before your eyes.

Let the savings begin!

We were not paid to write this story. The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.