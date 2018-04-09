20 unusual baby names that celebrities love

As much as celebrities may try to humanize themselves by Instagramming pictures of themselves without makeup or showing us their gray roots and non-plucked eyebrows, the fact is they’re not really like us. At all.

Chrissy Teigen, who has become even more famous for seeming relatable on social media, recently agreed to that sad fact by admitting it’s way easier for celebrities to lose weight after having a child. After all, they have a million (or so) people to help them.

But that’s not the only thing about becoming a parent that is different for celebrities than us regular folks. Aside from celebrity children having the chance to travel all over the world, go to the best schools and gett whatever they want for Christmas, many of them seem to be different right from the time their parents choose their name.

Bear, Jett, Story, CoCo—no, they’re not cartoon characters in the next Disney flick (OK, the last one actually was), they are instead the most popular names given to celebrity children, according to the baby name website Nameberry. To figure out which names were used more than others, Nameberry analyzed thousands of names in its database of celebrity kid names to find out which ones were given to multiple celebrity babies, despite not being popular with the rest of the parents in the U.S.

The 20 names below were each given to at least three children of celebrities, but were not on the list of the top 300 baby names for either sex in 2016—the most recent year on record. If a name does not appear in the top 300, that means it was given to fewer than 1,000 babies per year. Considering there are around four million births each year in the U.S., the names on this list are definitely unique.

Ace

The first one on the list isn’t totally uncommon, ranking at No. 333 overall in 2016. We don’t know for sure what inspired the name—a card game? A pet detective?—but Ace is definitely not a name you hear often.

Some of the celebrities who’ve named their children Ace include reality TV chef and restaurant owner Spike Mendelsohn, sports stars Jennie Finch and Casey Daigle, and singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson and her husband, former football player Eric Johnson.

Arlo

Arlo—which again isn’t all that uncommon as it ranks No. 349 with non-celebrities—is a name many might be familiar with because of folk singer Arlo Guthrie. Some celebrities are also using the name for their daughters, however, including Johnny Knoxville, musicians Holly Williams and Chris Coleman, and actress Toni Collette. Actors Adam Brody and Leighton Meester also used the name, but for their son.

Bear

Maybe (or maybe not) named after TV host Bear Grylls (whose given name is actually Edward, by the way) the name Bear has been used for a few celebrity children. Some stars who have chosen to name their kids Bear include actress Alicia Silverstone, former One Direction member Liam Payne and singer Cheryl Cole, as well as actress Kate Winslet and her husband Ned Rocknroll.

This tough-sounding name is still below the top 1,000 for now, but who knows, it might be gaining some traction.

Birdie

Ranking below the top 1,000, another animal name, Birdie, may have been known more as a nickname in the past, but it has become popular with celebrities as of late. Professional wrestlers Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan, as well as actress Maura West have named a child Birdie.

Actress Busy Phillips also named her daughter Birdie, after former first lady Claudia Alta Johnson, aka Lady Bird Johnson. Fun fact, Phillips’s other daughter is named Cricket.

Bodhi

The name Bodhi, which translates to “awakening, enlightenment” in Sanskrit, has been around for generations, including Bodhi Elfman, husband of actress Jenna Elfman and son of actor Richard Elfman.

Today, Bodhi is ranked No. 363 overall and has been used for boys and girls by celebs including musician Bobby Brown, Caitlyn Jenner’s son Burt Jenner, actors Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder, actor Oliver Hudson, singer Sally Taylor, and actors Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green.

Bowie

The name Bowie has unsurprisingly become more popular following the death of music icon David Bowie. It’s still below the top 1,000, but has been used by model Tess Holliday, actors Dane DeHaan and Anna Wood, fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff, and actress Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego.

CoCo

Do you remember when you first heard about a crazy celebrity name? Mine was actress Gwyneth Paltrow and musician Chris Martin’s daughter Apple, quickly followed by Courtney Cox and David Arquette’s daughter CoCo just one month later, in June 2004.

While Apple didn’t make the list, CoCo did and while it is still ranking below the top 1,000 names, other celebrities have begun using it as well, like Imagine Dragons member Dan Reynolds and singer Aja Volkman, No Doubt bassist Tony Kanal and actress Diane Farr.

Dashiell

The name Dashiell is nothing new, having been around at least since the 1800s, when “The Maltese Falcon” writer Dashiell Hammett carried it (even though it was actually his middle name). Although it’s still below the top 1,000, today, it has been used by actors Autumn Reeser and Jesse Warren, film director Bryan Singer and actress Cate Blanchett.

Ever

Ever has been a name for Hollywood babies since at least 1974, when actor Robert Carradine gave it to his daughter. Now, it’s been used for boys and girls by actress Milla Jovovich, actor Owain Yeoman, and musicians Alanis Morissette and Mario Treadway.

Frances

The name Frances is hugely popular with celebrities, but only ranks at No. 446 with everyone else. The stars that have used the name Frances include musicians Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain, actor Ty Burrell, actress Sarah Chalke, actors Morena Baccarin and Benjamin McKenzie, actor Noah Wyle, actor Ethan Suplee, actress Amanda Peet and “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

Jagger

The name Jagger is obviously inspired by Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, making it a super-cool baby name. It ranks No. 616 with non-celebrities and is being used for boys and girls, but actually has been used more with female babies than males. Celebrities who have used it include actress Soleil Moon Frye, tennis star Lindsay Davenport, as well as musician Ashlee Simpson and actor Evan Ross (son of Diana Ross, half-brother of Tracee Ellis Ross).

Jett

The name Jett as a celebrity baby name goes back to at least 1992, when actors John Travolta and Kelly Preston gave it to their son, who died in 2009. It now ranks No. 314 overall and has been used by singer Stephen Barker Liles, TV personality Katie Price, musician Jill Scott and journalist Lisa Ling.

Mabel

The name Mabel might sound a bit, shall we say, “old-fashioned,” but some pretty big celebrities are bringing back the Victorian favorite. It ranks No. 513 overall and has been used by actors Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw, comedian Russell Brand, actor Dermot Mulroney, actor Chad Lowe, and actor Bruce Willis and model Emma Hemming.

Marlowe

Like Dashiell, Marlowe is a name that seems to be inspired by hard-boiled detective fiction, as it was the surname of fictional private investigator Philip Marlowe from “The Big Sleep.” It is also connected to Elizabethan playwright Christopher Marlowe. Although they’re both last names of men in these instances, celebrities are using Marlowe as a first name for girls.

It still ranks outside the top 1,000 overall, but has been used by actress Jenna von Oy, actress Eva Amurri and soccer player Kyle Martino, actor Jason Schwartzman, and actors Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge.

Poppy

The state flower of California, Poppy is a pretty popular name among celebrities, but it hasn’t caught on with non-famous people as it’s still ranked No. 747 overall. Celebrities who’ve used it include actors Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer, interior designer Nate Berkus, actress Jessica Capshaw and former President George W. Bush’s daughter Jenna Bush Hager.

Rocco

Celebrities are all about the name Rocco and non-famous people seem to like it fairly well too, as it has ranks at No. 455 overall. Stars who’ve named their children Rocco include Madonna and filmmaker Guy Ritchie, TV host Jillian Barberie, reality TV star David “Puck” Rainey ,and actors Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale.

While not quite the same, Johnny Knoxville, who already made the list with his daughter’s name Arlo, named his oldest son Rocko.

Sage

Yes, it’s an herb, but Sage is also a baby name if you’re a celebrity! And it’s actually ranked No. 354 overall, so some non-celebrities are using it too. Celebrities that have used it include actor Jack Huston and model Shannan Click, TV journalists Kyra Phillips and John Roberts, as well as actress Toni Collette (her second unique baby name on the list!).

Sonny

The name Sonny is pretty synonymous with the late Sonny Bono (whose real name was Salvatore), but celebrities are now also using it for their children. Ranking at No. 842, celebrities who’ve used it include TV personality Whitney Port, singer Noel Gallagher and actor Jason Lee.

Story

There’s no better place than Hollywood to name your baby Story, which is exactly what some celebrities are doing—for boys and girls. It’s still ranking below the top 1,000 overall, but celebrities who’ve used it include actress Soleil Moon Frye (her second name on this list!), actress Jenna Elfman, as well as actor Aaron Paul and director Lauren Parsekian.

Tallulah

For celebrity babies, the name Tallulah goes back at least to the 1990s, when actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore used it in 1994, followed by actor Patrick Dempsey in 2002. The name is older than that in Hollywood though, thanks to actress Tallulah Bankhead, who was born in 1902.

While it’s still below the top 1,000 overall, more celebrities have started using it, including the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records Damon Dash and actress Marsha Thomason.

Which name is your favorite (or least favorite)?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.