These unicorn macarons are magically adorable

The internet loves unicorns. It’s a fact. From rainbow chocolate bars to colorful cocktail concoctions, this magical animal inspires only the cutest and most creative sweet treats.

The latest dessert trend that’ll have you fangirling? Unicorn macarons! As with all macarons, these delicious-looking and adorable pastries have a crispy outside and a chewy and creamy inside. But then—tada!—they also look like glittery, multi-colored works of art! They’re almost too cute to eat! (We said almost.)

The variations of this whimsical dessert trend range from macarons adorned with horns or covered with sprinkles to those shaped like the mythical creature itself. Basically, whatever tickles your fancy. You can DIY your own at home with a basic French macaron recipe that incorporates ingredients like almond meal and egg white.

Next step? Go crazy decorating them in any outrageous fashion your unicorn-loving self desires.

Need a little more help? Check out the baking wizards at Loving Creations For You for the perfect unicorn macaron recipe. Their recipe includes a custom-made template for cutting out the animal shapes, plus a piping tutorial, to make your job easy-peasy.

But before you get started, here are three tips for making macarons like a pro:

1. Be Gentle

When mixing the almond/icing sugar with the beaten egg whites, use a slim spatula to quickly and gently fold it in. The resulting batter should still be thick and airy, despite losing a lot of air. You don’t want a runny batter.

2. Use A Mat

Invest in a macaron mat, a silicon mat designed specifically for make macarons. You’ll have a perfect, little circle every time. Remember, less is more when piping onto the mat. You do not have to fill to the brim, as the mixture will settle and fill the indent.

3. Tap And Wait

Once piped, tap the baking sheet sharply on the worktop to remove any air bubbles and to help the mixture settle. Leave the piped macarons to dry before cooking; 20–30 minutes is best.

Happy baking!

