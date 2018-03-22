Target sells unicorn ice cream with glitter

The unicorn food trend is far from over and in fact, it’s gearing up for summer! We’ve seen Starbucks create a limited edition Unicorn Frappuccinos, and now it’s Target’s turn. Target’s Market Pantry brand is selling Unicorn Magic ice cream made with edible glitter. This is a dream come true!

Your Target runs just got all the more special — if you can track this magical ice cream down, that is. Unicorn Magic will likely be extremely popular (and hard to keep on store shelves), but it also doesn’t sell through Target’s online store. So you’ll have to trust in Target’s location finder to find a store that’s carrying this unicorn fantastic-ness.

Courtesy Target

Let the search begin!

A lucky few have already gotten their hands on this rainbow-colored dairy dish, and they’re posting about the unicorn ice cream-eating experience online.

The Instagram account candyhunting says this ice cream has a “pink fruity base with a sour blue raspberry swirl, a frosting swirl and glitter candy bits.”

In case you’re wondering what this ice cream concoction looks like, it’s just as multi-colored as you’d imagine, as the second photo in this Instagram post reveals:

Fortunately for those of us who don’t live near a Target, this isn’t the only unicorn ice cream product on the market. H-E-B grocery stores also carry Unicorn Cake Ice Cream:

Courtesy HEB

But H-E-B Unicorn Cake ice cream is also a limited edition product, so you’ll have to act quickly.

You can also try making unicorn-inspired ice cream at home in your very own freezer. PopSugar has a great recipe that it doesn’t even require an ice cream churn. You get to have fun with the dyeing of the ice cream and sprinkle-topping process. And remember, in the case of unicorn ice cream-making, more is more!

One way or another, you owe it to yourself to get some unicorn ice cream in your freezer ASAP. Good luck!

