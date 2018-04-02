Sam's Club sells giant unicorn cake

The unicorn everything trend is still going strong. From makeup to Frappuccinos and everything in between, it’s safe to say you will be seeing unicorns everywhere for a long time to come.

That includes, of course, birthday parties where you will undoubtedly see a unicorn cake! Of course, you can try to make one yourself, but with all the colors and glitter, it may not be a project for the casual baker.

That’s where Sam’s Club comes in with a giant, three-tiered unicorn cake. It’s available in stores just in time for National Unicorn Day on April 9. And let’s just say, this cake is about as epic as it is magical. Take a look:

The bottom layer features a rainbow of colors, while the second layer is covered in sprinkles. While that’s already unicorn-like enough, the top layer is where the real magic begins with eyelashes, ears and a golden unicorn horn!

According to a Sam’s Club spokesperson, this mythical masterpiece comes in chocolate and vanilla and feeds approximately 66 people. No need to keep your unicorn party small!

This $68.98 cake is made-to-order, so be sure to plan your unicorn party in advance and place your order ahead of time.

As magnificent as this unicorn cake is, however, no unicorn-themed party is complete without unicorn ice cream! Thankfully that is also available with a quick Target run. The ice cream is pink and includes edible glitter, the perfect accompaniment for such a magical cake:

Sam’s Club features lots of other unicorn merchandise, like their giant multi-person unicorn pool float, which fits up to six people! It also sells unicorn cereal and tons of unicorn gifts if you’re needing a present for the guest of honor at your unicorn party (or just yourself, no judgment here!).

I’m pretty sure I’ll plan a unicorn party now just so I can have the cake. Anyone else?

