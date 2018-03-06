Chrissy Teigen shares ultrasound photo of baby

Chrissy Teigen isn’t shy about sharing her life with the public. From posting about getting scalloped potatoes through TSA to being open about experiencing postpartum depression, she’s as real as they come. Now, Teigen has shared something extra personal with all of her Twitter followers—a 3-D ultrasound photo of her unborn baby boy. How sweet!

Teigen’s been open about her and her husband’s struggles with infertility, so it’s lovely to get to experience her second pregnancy along with her. Because it truly is such a joyous occasion for any mother, especially one who’s had to undergo medical interventions to conceive.

“The big question was why this wasn’t working for us when I was young and he was healthy,” Teigen said about struggling to get pregnant in an interview with Self magazine. “I thought, ‘people get pregnant by accident all the time! How does this happen?'”

But now, Teigen and John Legend are parents to the adorable Luna, and a baby brother is on the way. During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Teigen revealed that their second child is expected to arrive in June.

Here’s a sneak peek at the little guy in utero:

Teigen captioned the Tweet, “hello I’m a bebe boy kinda.”

Fans are obviously excited for this bundle of joy to arrive. Twitter was flooded with well-wishes for the mama-to-be:

“Congratulations Chrissy and John on your baby boy yet to make his entrance,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Others couldn’t get over how cute the baby already is:

Some are referring to him as “Little Legend,” which has a nice ring to it (even though Legend won’t technically be his last name)!

Teigen’s thrilled to be a mom to a boy.

“I’m so excited because [Luna Simone] is such a daddy’s girl,” Teigen said on the “Today” show. “They say that boys just love their mamas.”

She’s been open about Luna’s love for her daddy. She recently tweeted about how Luna keeps her “humble.”

Luna keeping me humble by only shouting “dada” at our commercial — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 5, 2018

Teigen is already becoming protective of her baby boy: “I’m already thinking about how much I’m not going to like his girlfriend. I can’t believe it, it’s crazy,” she said in the “Today” show interview.

There’s nothing like a mom’s love for her baby boy, after all.

A boy will change the family dynamic, for sure, but we can’t wait for Teigen and Legend to add one more to the mix!

