Ultrasound nail art is new pregnancy trend

From announcing a pregnancy to taking maternity photos and hosting elaborate baby showers and gender-reveal parties — women are getting more and more creative with the ways they commemorate all that it means to be an expectant mom. Ultrasound nail art is the latest trend to pop up on Instagram, so if you’re looking for a special way to acknowledge your little one — you’ll want to make sure this popular manicure is on your radar.

It’s uncertain how the trend got started, but tiny versions of ultrasound photos painted onto nails have been popping up on Instagram recently. The oldest photo dates back to 2016, where Instagram user @ladii_steel credits Toronto’s Hard Rock Nails for featuring an ultrasound photo on her nails just in time for her baby shower:

And, in 2017, the @nailsbysara Instagram account featured the manicure as a sweet way to pay tribute to a baby that never came to be:

“After three years and numerous fertility treatments, my hubby and I finally conceived in April,” the touching post read. “On May 30, my heart was broken when I found out my baby was no longer living and growing, and he was taken from me the next day. I lost all inspiration as I struggled with the grief. I learned how to love him and his brief life and move forward with renewed hope. I love you jelly bean, and seeing you on my nails makes me smile.”

An iHeartRadio article credits a different Nails by Sarah social media account for starting the trend after a manicure was posted to Facebook and was shared more than 44,000 times:

Regardless of how this touching trend came to be, there’s no denying that mothers are starting to consider ultrasound nail art when announcing their pregnancies and generally just showing off their mom-to-be pride.

While this is certainly a different approach to displaying an ultrasound photo, you can’t blame moms for wanting to show off their babies in any way possible. Plus, you’ve got to admit that these manicures are impressive from an artistic standpoint. Recreating an ultrasound photo in manicure form can’t be easy!

Instagram account @salongrecreate shows just how pretty the black-and-white ultrasound nails can be when coupled with a light pink polish:

The ultrasound photo can also be used as an accent nail on a mom’s ring finger, as @euro_nails_tx points out on Instagram:

Hui Hensley, the nail artist behind the @lovelily_official Instagram account told NBC’s “Today” that she’s been receiving requests for ultrasound nail art for several months now.

“I think this trend will be very popular because it is such a precious time in the lives of moms and dads,” Hensley said.

This certainly isn’t the first time that expectant mothers have turned their ultrasounds into artwork. In fact, you can turn your ultrasound into an embroidery, a painting and other pieces artwork.

The artist behind the @catchtheinspiration Instagram account proves what gorgeous keepsakes ultrasound art can make:

While nail art might not be as long-lasting as other forms of art — it’s just as memorable. What do you think of this manicure trend for moms?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.