TV anchor's hilarious makeup tutorial goes viral

Just when you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to video makeup tutorials, an Ohio TV anchor comes along to kick things up a few notches.

Bob Herzog, one of the co-anchors of WKRC Local 12’s Good Morning Cincinnati, kicks off his day at a time some may consider “stupid early”: 5 a.m. So in an attempt to do something fun that would wake up both him and his viewers, he started the #WakeUpandMakeup video series.

Contrary to what some believe, most anchors do their own makeup, including the men. Herzog saw in this an opportunity to poke a little fun at both himself and the hot video trend of beauty bloggers showing off their makeup skills.

Like all beauty video experts, Herzog has one technique he has perfected. He calls it “violent blending.” You have to see this to believe it. It’s laugh-out-loud funny:

“I blend like I’m angry at my skin. Violently blend like you’re ashamed of your face. You hate it, you hate it, and now you love it.”

That, my friends, is probably what made this video go viral. Hands down hysterical!

With nearly six million views (and still climbing,) people can’t seem to get enough of this man with the aggressive makeup plan. In fact, Twitter user Sara Pontier put out a challenge to the internet for someone to step up and try Herzog’s methods and show it off.

CAN SOMEONE PLEASE DO AN "I TRIED FOLLOWING A @Bob_Herzog MAKEUP TUTORIAL"?????? #youtubetrends — Sara Pontier (@SaraPontier) February 21, 2018

She also challenged Herzog to do another video while trying to follow another makeup tutorial.

But Herzog decided to take the humble approach in his response:

I feel like I lack both the products and the skill to pull that off. — Bob Herzog (@Bob_Herzog) February 23, 2018

Not Herzog’s First Viral Video Rodeo

If Herzog looks familiar, that might be because he’s no stranger to the viral video world. Before Herzog became a co-anchor on Good Morning Cincinnati, he did traffic reports and decided to spice them up a little with something he called Dance Party Fridays. If you haven’t seen them, go to Herzog’s YouTube channel and check them out. You’ll thank me afterward.

After watching Disney’s “Frozen” a couple of times and hearing the soundtrack on repeat (thanks to his young daughters,) he wrote this little ditty, which got national attention.

We can’t wait to see what this guy comes up with next!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.