Watch the trailer for the 'Roseanne' reboot

The first trailer for the “Roseanne” reboot, debuting on Tuesday, March 27, has officially premiered. And it answered the lingering question in many fans’ minds: Is Dan Conner really dead?

The trailer aired during the 90th Academy Awards and promised “nothing has changed” for the Connor family. When news broke that our favorite 1990s sitcom “Roseanne” was officially coming back to TV, fans had a few questions — after they got their excitement under control, of course.

The first question was how the ABC reboot would solve the mystery of the two Beckys, considering both will actresses will appear the reboot. We now know that actress Lecy Goranson will play Becky Conner, while Sarah Chalke, who filled in for Goranson during some seasons, will play a different character named Andrea.

Fans then wanted to know how the show would explain Dan Conner’s death. During the series finale in 1997, it was revealed that Dan died of a heart attack. But as news from the new filming has confirmed, actor John Goodman is in the reboot!

The trailer shows that Dan Conner is, in fact, still alive and he and Roseanne even make a joke about how people seem to think he is dead. Hopefully, once the show finally airs, we’ll get a few more answers!

The rest of the trailer teased scenes from the nine upcoming episodes, including lots of Roseanne’s famous laugh and peeks at some of the new cast members, who play Darlene and Becky’s children.

Check out the new trailer for the “Roseanne” reboot below:

Amazing, right?! We can’t wait!

Before the trailer, we were treated to some pictures from the set, But seeing the Conner family back in all their glory is giving us serious nostalgia.

If you want to catch up “Roseanne” before the debut, Amazon has all nine seasons available for streaming. Happy watching!

