11 totally genius uses for coffee filters

How many ways can you think of for using a simple coffee filter? Sure, they do a wonderful job in helping to get that cup of joe ready and waiting for us first thing in the morning. But, like so many other basic household items, the seemingly single-purpose paper filter can be handy to have around for other reasons. Whether you’re looking for crafty hacks or ways to make cleaning up a breeze, you’ll find something useful among these 11 ways to use these filters outside of the coffeemaker.

1. Lint-Free Cleanup

Hate leaving streaks behind on your electronics or windows? A coffee filter could be exactly the rag you need to get the cleaning job done. One Good Thing recommends using them for a number of surfaces around the house.

One Good Thing

2. A Wine Decanter

Ok, so Instagram user katetherealtor may have found humor in using a coffee filter as a wine decanter, but it makes sense. As Wide Open Eats points out, older bottles of wine can collect sediment over time. If you want to have a grit-free drinking experience, simply put a coffee filter over your glass and pour.

3. Drying Glassware

If your glasses are coming out of the dishwasher a little wet and you want a spotless shine, try this tip courtesy of Good Housekeeping. Simply grab a filter out of the cupboard and wipe down your stemware before putting them away for your next party.

Flickr | Steve Corey

4. Coffee Filter Artwork

The paper filters make a creative canvas for any budding artist. And design blogger Real Purdy has an easy, minimal mess option that uses coffee filters, washable markers, water and paintbrushes. Simple, inexpensive and fun!

RealPurdy.com

5. Spreading Butter For Baking

Spreading butter in a cake pan can get messy fast. A coffee filter allows you to get the butter into all those nooks and crannies and keep your hands relatively clean.

Flickr | grongar

6. Protect Your Microwave

Do you hate those food splatters that happen when you reheat something in the microwave? If you don’t have a lid for your bowl, simply place a coffee filter over the top and presto! The sauce stays put in the bowl!

7. Keep The Soil In Your Planters

Keep your flower pots and the surrounding area clean by placing some coffee filters in the bottom. One Hundred Dollars A Month shares that this allows the water to run through and out the holes but keeps the soil in place.

One Hundred Dollars a Month

8. Prevent Sandwich Sogginess

Ever open up a sandwich and experience a soggy mess? Ducks ‘N A Row recommends wrapping your sandwich in a paper coffee filter before putting it in a plastic bag to help keep the bread dry. Brilliant!

Flickr | The Marmot

9. Make A Scented Bath Sachet

If you love bath salts or bombs, but don’t want to constantly go out and buy them, try making your own. The Maven has a simple DIY post about how to take coffee filters and transform them into spa-day quality bath bliss.

The Maven

10. Kid Snack Holders

Little ones love tiny, yet messy snacks. You know, fish-shaped crackers, candy, pretzels, raisins… Happy Money Saver suggests keeping those snacks corralled by putting them into some coffee filters!

Happy Money Saver

11. DIY Dryer Sheets And Fabric Softener

Living a Special Kind of Life shared a way to make your own dryer sheets for the laundry. This is a chemical-free alternative to the ones you buy in the store and you can customize the scents, too.

A Special Kind of Life

Any clever uses we’re missing out on?

