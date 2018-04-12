Tommy Hilfiger line for people with disabilities

Tommy Hilfiger’s most recent adaptive clothing collection, simply called Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, is making it easier than ever for people with disabilities to wear the classic fashion label.

This is Tommy Hilfiger’s third line of clothing designed with the specific goal of making it easier for those with disabilities to dress themselves. The first was a children’s collection, which launched in 2016, and the second was an adult line in 2017. Now, in 2018, the label’s made improvements based on feedback from the first two collections and created an entirely new — and even more intuitive — range of adaptive clothing for men, women and children.

Tommy Hilfiger

The familiar elements of the Tommy Hilfiger brand are still there — stripes, classic cuts, red, white and blue color combinations — but what makes these clothes so accessible are the technical details such as magnetic buttons, velcro pockets, adjustable hems and easy-to-open necklines.

Tommy Hilfiger

The collection’s slogan is “inclusive design. fashion for all,” and that’s definitely what this range of apparel embodies.

Not only is the clothing more intuitive for those with disabilities, but the campaign also features prominent figures, such as Paralympic gold medalist Jeremy Campbell, dancer Chelsie Hill and others, which further pushes the fashion industry in a more inclusive and widely representative direction.

Tommy Hilfiger

“Inclusivity and the democratization of fashion have always been at the core of my brand’s DNA,” Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement. “These collections continue to build on that vision, empowering differently abled adults to express themselves for fashion.”

The line has received praise online:

Praises for Tommy Hilfiger's Adaptive Collection! — Riri; D-17 â¡ (@riribawar__) April 9, 2018

Those who know how difficult it can be for people with disabilities to get dressed are excited to see if this collection makes the process “even a little bit easier.”

A family member of mine is a quadriplegic & you wouldn’t even imagine his daily routine to get dressed; I cannot wait to see if these make that even a little bit easier. Well done, @TommyHilfiger. — StephBeStellar (@stephbestellar) April 5, 2018

Fans of the collection feel as though this was done in just the right way — not “pandering,” but just pushing fashion’s boundaries:

How you break boundaries without pandering. Loves it. — Wakanda Del Rey (@kurweezy_) April 3, 2018

One physical therapist weighed in with her approval of the collection:

As a fashionable physical therapist, Tommy Hilfiger’s adaptive line just made me really happy — Dr. A (@billibrook) April 5, 2018

The collection didn’t come without concern, however. Some are worried about the price:

This is great. Now is TH going to give it to people? These clothes will be very expensive. We know that those with disabilities have higher medical expenses and tend to have lower incomes . Or none at all as they are children…… — RobynsWorldd (@RobynsWorldd) April 5, 2018

Price certainly is an important factor. Perusing the website, you’ll find that for women, the clothing ranges in price from $39.50 to $149.50. The men’s collection is $29.50 to $149.50, and the children’s collection is priced at $19.50 to $79.50. These clothes aren’t necessarily cheap, but some pieces may be affordable.

Of course, this also isn’t the only clothing line that considers those living with disabilities. Thankfully, retailers such as Target and Zappos also offer clothing items that are easy for people with disabilities to manage.

Overall, this Tommy Hilfiger line seems to be a step in the right direction for increased accessibility of fashion. What do you think of this collection and its goal of inclusivity?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.