Tiffany & Co. Legos are insanely expensive

Life imitates art, or so the saying goes. It’s a sentiment that Tiffany & Co. definitely took to heart when creating its Everyday Objects Collection. The collection features commonplace items such as balls of yarn, tin cans and more — all made from sterling silver.

A recent addition to the collection are Sterling Silver Building Blocks, which are essentially the fanciest Lego bricks you’ve ever seen. These blocks are made from silver and American walnut, meaning they come with a hefty price tag of $1,650. In case this is something you need to see to believe, well, here’s a look at the blocks, which are sold as a set of 10, from the Tiffany & Co. website:

Tiffany & Co.

According to the website, the point of the collection is to “[elevate] everyday home and garden accessories with a wit that transforms the ordinary into works of art.” Especially considering “beautiful things shouldn’t just live in a drawer.”

It’s a nice sentiment, but perhaps more than slightly unpractical in application.

This collection reportedly launched a year ago, but recently people have taken notice and begun to voice rather strong opinions about the silver-encrusted “everyday objects” online.

Twitter user @RhizAboveIt called this collection “a joke”:

A $9,000 sterling silver ball of yarn, lol. What is this, Hunger Games meets Warhol? It’s not bespoke, it’s a joke. Poor taste IMO when millions are struggling. https://t.co/EUd413J3vE — Stuart Campbell (@RhizAboveIt) December 12, 2018

Meanwhile, just thinking about this collection makes Twitter user @laneboywrx “genuinely angry”:

anybody else remember that Tiffany & Co. sells a sterling silver tin can & get genuinely angry? pic.twitter.com/GFx7Dv5SFa — • ðððððððð • (@laneboywrx) January 21, 2018

And Twitter user @julesskedaddler admitted not knowing whether to “laugh or cry” upon learning these items exist:

Everyday Object Sterling Silver Tin Can | Tiffany & Co. Laugh or cry? https://t.co/T0q1QKChlC — julia hankin (@julesskedaddler) December 6, 2018

Although, Twitter user @bettsfic “loves” the collection for its “commentary on consumerism”:

I unironically love the Tiffany & Co Everyday Objects line? Obvs I don't think you should buy a $1k tin can, but the idea that someone *else* might buy a $1k tin can made of sterling silver is a strange, lovely commentary on consumerism, impacting only those who would consume it. — betts (@bettsfic) November 8, 2017

However, it’s not totally clear if a commentary on consumerism was what Tiffany & Co. was going for with the collection.

This certainly isn’t the first time that a product line has caused an overwhelming sense of general confusion to customers. Anthropologie recently carried a bundle of 20 sticks and sold it for $42 — and people seemed to think that was pretty ridiculous, too.

Twitter user @missoularedhead wrote to the retailer online asking, “seriously?”:

$42 for a bundle of 20 birch wood sticks. @Anthropologie seriously? Also, can I sell you my daughters’ artisanal pine needle bunny nests? — Dr. missoularedhead (@missoularedhead) December 2, 2018

And Twitter user @KristinaM1111 sarcastically joked, “I’ll be sure to get mine next year” once the product sold out online:

Decorative Birch Bundle: Assortment Of Random Sticks. Get Yours Before They Sell Out! … Oops, they already did! Great find Rachel Albertson, I'll be sure to get mine next year. https://t.co/GXx47XUn1o — Kristina Marie (@KristinaM1111) December 12, 2018

Considering the items at Tiffany & Co. are selling for thousands of dollars — even the tin can is $1,000 — we have a feeling these won’t be selling out anytime soon. So, if you were hoping to purchase the building blocks or something else in this line as a keepsake — you’ll likely have plenty of time to make a decision before the product is unavailable online. Spending that kind of money on a piece of kitsch is a big commitment, after all!

And since you could get a piece of jewelry — which the company is known for anyways — in the same ballpark price, most might choose to purchase that instead. I don’t know about you, but I’ll take a sterling silver ring over a sterling silver tin can any day! Who’s with me?

