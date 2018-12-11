This vending machine sells bacon for $1

Vending machine options are usually pretty predictable. Chips, cookies and candy tend to be the order of the day. However, a vending machine at Ohio State University is offering some unconventional (and meaty) choices.

As of Dec. 4, the Ohio Pork Council has set up a bacon vending machine in the Animal Science building at the university’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. Hungry students can snag items like cooked bacon strips and bacon bits for just $1.

The products were donated by Hormel, Smithfield and Sugardale. Proceeds benefit the university’s meat science program. Perhaps unsurprisingly, bacon on demand has already proven pretty popular, and the machine is typically restocked four to five times per day. It will remain on campus through Dec. 13.

“The Bacon Vending Machine is a unique and fun way for the Ohio Pork Council to support Ohio State students and promote the pork industry at the same time,” Dave Shoup, the president-elect of the Ohio Pork Council, said in a statement.

The council announced the machine’s debut via Facebook:

“The Bacon Vending Machine has arrived at Ohio State – College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences!” the caption reads. “Stop by the Animal Science lobby to buy bacon from Sugardale Foods, Hormel Foods and Smithfield Foods through December 13! Don’t forget to tag us in your photos and use our Snapchat filter. Happy finals season, Buckeyes! #ohbacon”

The College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences tweeted out a video explaining how the bacon vending machine came to be thanks to a collaboration between the college’s Meat Science Club and the Ohio Pork Council:

Take a break from studying to check out the bacon vending machine in the main lobby of the Animal Science Building. The Ohio Pork Council has partnered with the Meat Science Club to bring the bacon to Ohio State. All of the products are ready to eat and cost only $1 each. pic.twitter.com/m24bVgFa1t — CFAES (@CFAES_OSU) December 6, 2018

I can remember the value of a hearty snack break while studying for finals during my own college days, so I can imagine long lines at the bacon vending machine as the semester comes to a close.

Would you snack on bacon from a vending machine?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.