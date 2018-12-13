Make this taco bubble-up bake for taco night

My family loves taco night at our house—and yes, we try to do it on Tuesday nights, because it’s so much fun to say! But while tacos are awesome, they can also become underwhelming after a while, especially if they’re on a regular menu rotation. So how about turning taco night upside down by trying some new “bubble-up” or casserole recipes? You get the same great flavors of a family favorite, but with a twist.

Like with this recipe from Pillsbury, a company that knows a few things about changing up tried-and-true meals. The ingredients list for this Bubble-Up Bake contains what you’d normally use to put together your classic taco meal, with one exception:

One pound of ground beef

One package of taco seasoning

Water

One can of red enchilada sauce

One can of black beans

Two cups of shredded cheese

1/2 cup of thinly sliced green onions

1 can of Pillsbury Grands Flaky Layers refrigerated buttermilk biscuits.

The centerpiece of this recipe is, of course, the biscuits. By adding the unbaked biscuit dough with the prepared taco mixture and putting it in the oven, the dish transforms into a golden, delicious combination of meat, cheese, tomato and flaky dough.

Pillsbury

In less than one hour, you can put this meal on the table and make your family’s taco night something special.

Want to do something even more out-of-the-box on taco night? You have to see Oh, Bite It’s Taco Bubble Bites. This isn’t your typical casserole style dish. The genius over at Oh, Bite It has crammed all the deliciousness of tacos and stuffed it inside a warm, flaky biscuit. These biscuits then get covered in sauce and cheese and baked in the oven until all brown, fluffy and mouthwatering. Oh my goodness!

Oh, Bite It

How do you get creative with your tacos?

