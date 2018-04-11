This size 12 woman rocks celeb-inspired looks

Have you ever wanted to yank a celebrity’s outfit straight from a magazine, only to worry that you’d never be able to pull it off with your normal-person body? Instagram star and fashion blogger Katie Sturino is showing people that they can rock any celebrity look, no matter their shape or size.

Sturino is the mind behind The 12ish Style, and the body behind the awesome series #supersizethelook. Instead of thinking, “that won’t fit me,” Sturino takes hot celebrity outfits and makes them work for her size 12 body. And her twists on these fashion trends are truly amazing.

Here are 12 of her most stunning recreations:

1. Red, Blue And Cute

Is it possible? Did she just outdo the movie star? We vote yes. Sturino recreated a voluminous look worn by actress Riley Keough. When wearing a longer coat and oversize pant, Sturino suggests showing off a little skin (as both women do with their necklines). She also recommends adding some accessories.

2. Working It Like Nina

Inspired by graphic tees, Sturino takes the same bold T-shirt worn by Nina Garcia and pairs it with sequin pull-on pants. Even though Garcia is a wearing a pencil skirt, Sturino nails it! The pants and leopard flats are way more comfortable than the skirt and high heels anyway!

3. Royal Inspiration

You knew you’d see princess-to-be Meghan Markle. This a great example of how to recreate a look with some wardrobe staples. Markle and Sturino are actually wearing the same J. Crew everyday chambray shirt for $78. Mix that with your favorite pair of dark-wash jeans, a camel coat, gold-trimmed sunglasses and simple black heels—and get supersized royalty!

4. Stripes And Pleats

This is so worth stealing! A colorful striped sweater works so well with a metallic pleated skirt. Model and designer Alexa Chung is sporting a gold skirt, but Sturino found a less expensive option by Eloquii that’s available in several colors. Size does not matter with this look!

5. Pretty Like Reese

We love this look inspired by Reese Witherspoon. Even though Witherspoon is so petite, Sturino looks fabulous in the exact same Draper James dress. Two sizes and both are beautiful. Plus, the dress is affordable at $88.

6. Fashion Girls In Casual Wear

This is a look you most likely have in your closet. Sturino takes a pointer from fashion editor Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert. All you need is a white hoodie, yoga pants and that playful heart cube purse (or something similar, because this one is nearly $3,000). Remember to find clothes that work for your body and your budget!

7. Simple And Stunning

This red and camel mix is flawless. No wonder Sturino just had to duplicate this look from Amal Clooney.

8. Not Over Overalls

According to Sturino, this is how women of all sizes call pull off white denim. Try white overalls with a black turtleneck, just like actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens.

9. Summer Trends

A size 12 woman is allowed to show skin! Sturino steals a look from Shay Mitchell of “Pretty Little Liars.” Paired correctly, a cropped shirt and high-waisted skirt are very flattering for many shapes.

10. Just Like Gisele

Bold move taking on Gisele Bündchen! This side-by-side shows how some basics can make any woman look super stylish.

11. You Can Supersize Leopard

Sturino found an almost-matching leopard dress worn by Bella Hadid. The belt adds some definition around the waist, and slicked-back hair is the perfect finishing touch! Sturino suggests a cape jacket if you want to try something different from a traditional black coat.

12. Easy Breezy

Anyone can wear anything and feel good. That’s the motive behind Sturino’s post as she supersizes one of Dakota Johnson’s outfits. Jeans, a white blouse and sunglasses make for an easy breezy look!

Sturino’s blog and social media posts are all about finding fashion forward brands for women sizes 12-18. So, which celebrity look do you wish you could replicate?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.