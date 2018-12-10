This rare white reindeer calf posed for photos

Well, isn’t this adorable? A photographer from Norway was able to get a glimpse of a rare white reindeer. And it seems the animal had plenty of personality — it even posed for a photo or two!

Mads Nordsveen, the person lucky enough to snap some photos, posted his series of shots to Instagram and, shortly thereafter, the post began to go viral. Once you scroll through the photos on Instagram, you’ll understand why.

Mostly, on account of this cuteness:

“Met this white little reindeer in northern Norway,” the post read. “He almost disappeared into the snow.”

Nordsveen was quite surprised by just how much personality this little animal had to offer and how long it stuck around. Camera shy? We think not!

“It was a very special moment, felt so magical. We looked straight into each other’s eyes. I was actually so stunned that it took some seconds before I got reminded by my photographer instinct to grab the camera and save the moment forever,” he told Insider.

Dr. Nicholas Tyler, from the Centre for Saami Studies at the University of Tromso in Norway, told the BBC that spotting a white reindeer is a rare occurrence, especially given how well they blend in during the winter months. During the summer, however, the animals are “highly conspicuous,” as their white fur becomes increasingly easier to spot.

We’re certainly glad Nordsveen was able to spot this adorable creature, especially since reindeer are even more likely to bring cheer this time of year.

As Tyler suggested, however, this isn’t the first time a rare, white animal picture has graced the internet. For example, just last year, a white moose was caught on video in Sweden by Hans Nilsson, and the footage was viewed millions of time on Facebook:

The moose doesn’t seem nearly as interested in the camera as the reindeer calf was but, hey, catching the animal on camera is still quite the coup. Even if it doesn’t exactly smile and say “cheese!”

What do you think of the friendly little white reindeer? Does this have you inspired to travel to Norway to track one down? We don’t know about you, but we’re adding “snap cute photos of white reindeer” to the bucket list now!

