Watch: 'This Is Us' cast answers Google searches

The second season of NBC’s hit drama “This Is Us” officially ended on March 13, leaving fans already counting down to the Season 3 premiere this fall.

If you need a little something to hold you over until then, some of the cast recently appeared on Wired’s “Autocomplete Interviews,” in which participants answer questions that are popular Google searches about them. Actors Milo Ventimiglia (Jack Pearson), Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson) and Justin Hartley (Kevin Pearson) sat down and addressed fans’ most burning questions about themselves and their characters—and it got a little crazy.

Check out what happened below.

The interview reveals some interesting facts about the stars. Like, did you know Moore has two tattoos on her feet—and that one of them has to do with human reproduction? Also, many people have apparently wondered whether Hartley is related to Tom Cruise. While the actor says he’s not, he was flattered by the comparison.

The video also gives fans some information about the show, such as the fact that Ventimiglia will appear in the third season, and will possibly have his biggest storyline to date. On the show, the Pearson family are big Pittsburgh Steelers fans, and Ventimiglia confirms that he’s now a fan of the team in real life as well. He also revealed his birthday, asking Moore to sing “Happy Birthday” if Hartley is able to guess it.

Getty Images | Frederick M. Brown

The final questions in the interview come from popular Google searches about “This Is Us” as a show, and as for the question, “Why is ‘This Is Us’ so good?” the actors credit the show’s creator Dan Fogelman and its writers.

At the end of the interview, Moore declares that based on what people search about her, she needs to make more music since people asked so many questions about whether or not she actually sings. Sounds like a great way to fill the time between seasons!

Season 2 ended with a lot of questions, including what will happen with Deja, how will Toby’s mental health be addressed and who were Randall and Tess so nervous to be visiting in the future? Until Season 3 starts, we’ll just have to Google them to get a fix of our favorite stars from the show!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.