Dad photobombs daughter's engagement

People tend to get excited when they hear someone has gotten engaged. There is the flurry of congratulations. The celebrations. The happy tears and the hugs.

But one dad decided to play a prank on his daughter and pretend to be completely unenthused by her proposal. He posed in the background of their engagement photos with a sign that read, “Say No.” His daughter, Allison Barron, posted about the stunt online, and it has since gone viral.

She captioned the series of photos: “My dad had other ideas.”

Barron wants everyone to know that this was all in good fun, and that her dad was completely joking. In fact, she and her fiancé found the whole thing to be quite funny.

“This is really just my dad’s personality,” she told BuzzFeed. “We have a very close family and so he’s made little jokes like this before.”

Upon seeing the sign, the couple could hardly contain her laughter.

“We both know my dad so well, we got the joke right away and found it funny,” she said.

And fear not—Barron followed her heart and said “yes” to Bliss, despite her father’s “advice.”

Barron and her fiancé, Levi Bliss, aren’t the only ones who found the joke to be hilarious. People online are also cracking up upon seeing the photos. Since tweeting the images on March 24, they’ve garnered over 200,000 likes and gotten hundreds of comments.

Folks like Twitter user @MarieZuri can’t stop laughing at this dad’s joke:

@_brandinichole @Brooke_Newsom guys I been laughing for 20 mins. — Zuri Marie (@MarieZuri) March 26, 2018

Thanks to folks like Twitter user @cauchemvrs, he’s even become a meme:

“Hey, we are going out tonight. Wanna tag along?”

Anxiety: pic.twitter.com/DO0AGXqMVB — áµ (@cauchemvrs) March 27, 2018

Others, like Twitter user @whatiskemuel, are even voting him “father of the year”:

father of the year tbh — Future's Falsetto (@whatiskemuel) March 27, 2018

And Barron reminded everyone once more that her dad was only kidding.

She tweeted, “He was just messing around, he likes him a lot.”

He was just messing around, he likes him a lot — *AB*_13 (@allison_barron) March 26, 2018

It’s good to know this dad actually approves of his future son-in-law. What a relief!

This isn’t the first time a proposal has been hijacked in a hilarious way. Barron’s dad joins the ranks of Fiona the baby hippo as master of the photobomb. The adorable hippo was in a prime position to be photographed when Hayley Roll said yes to Nick Kelble at the Cincinnati Zoo.

“We went to the zoo for our one-year anniversary and Fiona was in the window,” Roll told the Daily Buzz. “Nick, my boyfriend and I were waiting in line to get our photo taken with Fiona and I gave my cell phone to someone to take the photo and when I turned back around, Nick was on one knee proposing.”

And they managed to capture the sweet moment, which was made all the more memorable, thanks to Fiona:

Congratulations to Barron and Bliss on their engagement. And dad—get ready to make room for your future son-in-law, like it or not!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.