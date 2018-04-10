Tucson cactus looks like Groot

This friendly-faced cactus spotted in Tucson is now taking the internet by storm! People are saying it looks like Groot, a tree-like creature in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Fans are sharing images of this plant with the highly anticipated superhero blockbuster release of Avengers: Infinity War just weeks away.

