Christmas swirl fudge is festive for the holiday

You’ve got your tree decorated, the stockings are hung — but how can you make your dessert display even more festive come Christmas day? That’s where this fudge recipe comes in handy.

Not only is this fudge fun, festive and sure to be yummy, but it’s also super easy to make. The recipe from Betty Crocker shows that you can create some Christmas dessert magic with just three ingredients.

Appropriately named Christmas Swirl Fudge, this recipe calls for red and green food coloring, of course, as well as vanilla baking chips and Betty Crocker vanilla frosting. That’s it.

By combining the baking chips and frosting and nuking the mixture in the microwave, you’ll have perfectly creamy, melty batter on your hands. Separate into three bowls and have some fun with the food coloring.

Betty Crocker

The recipe recommends using green food coloring for one portion, red for the other and leaving the third portion white, but you can really be as creative as you’d like here.

Once you’ve got the desired colors, drop each color into a well-greased pan. Finish by using a knife to create a swirled, marble design.

Betty Crocker

After letting this chill in the refrigerator until firm, you’ll be left with these festive designs on your dessert:

Betty Crocker

It’s hard to beat this recipe, given how incredibly simple it is. But in case you’re looking for some variety on your dessert table or just need an excuse to have even more fun with sprinkles, this sugar cookie white chocolate fudge from A Wicked Whisk should do the trick.

It calls for white chocolate chips, pre-packaged sugar cookie mix and sweetened condensed milk to make the fudge. For an extra dose of holiday spirit, you can top it with lots and lots of red and green sprinkles. So it’s festive not only in flavor but in appearance too.

A Wicked Whisk

Another way to complete your Christmas dessert theme is to make fudge into fun shapes, just as you would cookies. This recipe for cookie cutter fudge from Homemade In The Kitchen calls for chocolate chips and peanut butter to make a classic fudge flavor, but you can really use any fudge recipe you’d like. Can you imagine how great the swirled fudge would look in festive holiday shapes?

All you have to do is use the cookie cutters as a mold and pour the fudge batter into each shape before allowing it to firm up. When you do, your fudge pieces will look like this:

Homemade In The Kitchen

It just doesn’t get more fitting for the season.

Now that you’ve got these easy recipes at your disposal, let the festivities and fudge-eating begin!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.